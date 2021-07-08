`“Whoever they are they’re an idiot … it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that,” Mark Pougatch said on ITV’s UK broadcast (via Reuters). “That sort of thing, nobody wants to see.”
On Thursday morning, UEFA condemned the use of the pointer and two other issues. It called out supporters for creating a “disturbance” by booing during the Danish national anthem and for the “lighting of fireworks” inside Wembley.
“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.
The goal was controversial for reasons beyond the laser. England’s Raheem Sterling was accused of clearly diving to win the penalty kick that Kane converted, and a second ball was on the pitch as he started his move. That typically causes referees to stop play, but it is a discretionary call and can be ignored if they believe the ball is not interfering with play.