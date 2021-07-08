North of Ovando lies the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE), which contains Glacier National Park and parts of other protected areas and which is home to approximately 1,000 grizzlies. Fatal attacks on humans in the NCDE region are rare, with three such incidents over the past 20 years, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (via the AP). A separate population that roams the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has been responsible for eight fatalities over a similar period, including the mauling to death of a backcountry guide in April. Both grizzly groups have grown over the past decade, according to a Fish and Wildlife Service assessment released in March, leading to an increase in their interactions with people in the Northern Rockies.