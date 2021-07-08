This season is McGowin’s first as a full-time reliever with the Nationals. Injuries have created a temporary spot for him in the bullpen. He has struggled at times — like when he yielded a grand slam to the Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen on June 23 — but he wasn’t charged with a run over nine straight appearances between April 27 and June 12. He’s walked 12 batters in 24 innings, including two in a multi-inning outing against the San Diego Padres on Monday. More fastball command could go a long way to setting up his oft-used slider. On Wednesday, asked to shoulder 2⅔ innings during a 15-5 win over the Padres, McGowin struck out five and yielded a two-run homer.