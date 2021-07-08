So whenever McGowin is called in from the bullpen, he kneels to the dirt, takes his right middle finger and starts writing: “AJK … YB … MS … CH … JH … ID … CS.” Then he stands up, takes a deep breath and pitches.
“Trying to honor everybody,” McGowin said. “Little town, so it’s tough to forget. … We’ll never forget them.”
McGowin had some relationship with each, whether it was personal or through a family member, or admiration from afar. They all went to Pierson High School. Koehne, who died at 16 in 2007 after battling T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was the son of McGowin’s babysitter. Hagerman, who died in a car accident at 19 in 2007, was part of McGowin’s extended family. McGowin described Semkus, who died at 28 in 2016, as a “big sports guy” whom he looked up to. Haerter, who was in McGowin’s uncle’s class, was killed in action in 2008 while serving in Iraq. He was 19.
In March of 2018, the spring before McGowin debuted with the Nationals, he told Lisa Koehne, Alex’s mother, that he and Alex would get to the majors that season. He promised to write Alex’s initials in the dirt when he was promoted by Washington, a moment that came in September. The promise was kept.
But McGowin soon realized that he had a lot more people to recognize. In the coming years, as he bounced between the majors and minors, he added the other initials to his routine. It now takes less than 10 seconds for him to get through 15 letters.
“As the years have gone by, there’s just more on the list, unfortunately,” McGowin said, staring at the dirt at Truist Park in Atlanta in June. “I had always done A.J.K, since I was in college, and then wanted to make sure that everyone who died way too young is accounted for. It’s a small thing that is pretty important to me.”
This season is McGowin’s first as a full-time reliever with the Nationals. Injuries have created a temporary spot for him in the bullpen. He has struggled at times — like when he yielded a grand slam to the Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen on June 23 — but he wasn’t charged with a run over nine straight appearances between April 27 and June 12. He’s walked 12 batters in 24 innings, including two in a multi-inning outing against the San Diego Padres on Monday. More fastball command could go a long way to setting up his oft-used slider. On Wednesday, asked to shoulder 2⅔ innings during a 15-5 win over the Padres, McGowin struck out five and yielded a two-run homer.
When he switched from starting to relieving in the spring of 2020, the Nationals suggested he narrow his arsenal to two pitches: that biting slider and a four-seam fastball located at the top of the zone. As a starter in 2018 and 2019, 54 percent of his total pitches were fastballs, 40 were sliders and around six percent were change-ups. In the last two seasons, he has thrown 30 percent fastballs — most of them four-seam, some sinkers — and 70 percent sliders with no change-ups. He is entirely evolved.
The slider is “a pitch that he can tell guys it’s coming and it’s still hard to square up,” said minor league pitcher coordinator Brad Holman this past winter, explaining the radical shift in McGowin’s approach. “It’s a pretty elite slider, so I think he bought into it because it freed him up to throw whatever pitch he wanted in any count, instead of feeling like he had to use all of his repertoire just to get in the game.”
Getting in the game, of course, means bringing those memories with him. Some day, McGowin hopes, he’ll have carved the letters A, J, K, Y, B, M, S, C, H, J, H, I, D, C and S in every MLB stadium, from Boston to Los Angeles, Miami to Seattle and back again. Then they will have all made it everywhere together.