In her cover essay, Osaka reiterated her desire to skip the news conference to safeguard her mental health, although she had not anticipated the controversy that followed, with some accusing her of “diva behavior” and shirking her contractual responsibilities. She said she appreciated the encouragement she received from family and friends. “There is nothing more important than those relationships,” she wrote. She also thanked several more famous supporters who reached out, including Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps and Steph Curry.