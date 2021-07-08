To fill Ross’s spot on the active roster, the Nationals recalled right-handed reliever Ryne Harper from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Ross, 28, has a 4.02 ERA in 16 starts, most recently striking out 11 in 6⅔ innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a great start to the year, beginning with 12 consecutive scoreless frames, before a pair of blowup starts on April 19 and May 15. But he then settled in with a 1.95 ERA in June.
Manager Dave Martinez hopes that, by putting him on the IL now, Ross will return after the all-star break and only miss one turn. Martinez added that Ross saw a doctor who did not seem overly concerned with pain and swelling in his right arm.
The Nationals will still be cautious with Ross, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017, didn’t pitch in 2020 and is their latest player to hit the shelf. He joins Stephen Strasburg (nerve irritation in his neck), Tanner Rainey (stress reaction in his right tibia), Jordy Mercer (strained right quad), Andrew Stevenson (strained left oblique), Alex Avila (bilateral calf strains) and Will Harris (recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome).
Although the Nationals did get a big lift by welcoming pitchers Erick Fedde, Kyle Finnegan and Daniel Hudson off the IL this week, Ross’s absence creates more ripple effects for a thin staff. Martinez could have used Espino in place of Lester against the Giants, giving Lester, who has really struggled in his past three starts — and for much of this season — a chance to reset ahead of the break. Instead, Espino stays in the rotation to fill Ross’s spot, looking to build on the success he’s had in a swing role between starting and relieving.
