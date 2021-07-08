Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are currently locked in a battle for most Grand Slam singles championships in men’s history — Nadal and Roger Federer are tied with a record 20; Djokovic is heavily favored to equal that mark Sunday at Wimbledon.
For Nadal, 35, next month’s Citi Open will mark his return to competition after taking time off following his grueling French Open semifinal against Djokovic on June 11.
As such, it would represent an important first step in Nadal’s preparation for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the season, which runs Aug. 30-Sept. 12 in New York. It will also mark his first trip to Washington, which the Spaniard noted in a statement.
“I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time,” Nadal said in the statement. “I have never been there, and it’s one more place I wanted to come and play. I am looking forward to playing again, and Washington shall be the best start for the U.S. summer swing for me.”
Nadal will be joined by a strong Citi Open field that includes four players who reached Wimbledon’s final eight: semifinalists Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz, who ousted Federer in straight sets on Wednesday; and quarterfinalists Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov.
The field also includes 2019 Citi Open winner Nick Kyrgios, former Citi champions Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori; as well as Hyattsville’s Frances Tiafoe, who equaled his career-best showing at Wimbledon this year in reaching the third round.
Nadal’s participation is a boon for the event, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
For its return this summer — with main draw matches Aug. 2-8, preceded by qualifying — capacity at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center will be limited to 50 percent under pandemic guidelines set by the U.S. Park Service, which owns the property on which the tennis complex sits.
“In the 52-year history of our event, we have had many great champions over the years, but Rafa is a global icon, the biggest star and greatest player we have ever had,” Mark Ein, who assumed management of the long-running tournament in 2019, wrote in an email exchange. “What a wonderful way for all of us to celebrate the return of great summer traditions in our community like the Citi Open.”
After his French Open semifinal, Nadal announced he would forgo Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, explaining that he needed to “listen to [my] body.” The abbreviated turnaround time from the French Open to Wimbledon this year, compressed from three weeks to two, was a significant factor in Nadal’s thinking, his coach later explained.
Since pro tennis emerged from its pandemic break — all tour events were canceled for roughly five months in the spring and summer of 2020 — the competitive calendar has been a work in progress, with some tournaments shifting dates, others held with minimal spectators and others canceled altogether. The 2021 calendar has the added wrinkle of the Tokyo Olympics in early August.
Several top players have opted not to compete in Tokyo, choosing to prioritize preparing for the U.S. Open by minimizing international travel and adhering to the North American hard-court circuit.
Nadal is among them, having already won Olympic gold in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and in doubles at the 2016 Rio Games.
Currently ranked No. 3 in the world, Nadal has finished as the sport’s year-end No. 1 five times and held the No. 1 ranking for 209 weeks. He has won 88 ATP singles titles, including 36 Masters 1000 events (in which participation is compulsory for top players) in addition to the men’s record-tying 20 Grand Slams.
Peerless on clay, Nadal is also a force on hard courts, with four U.S. Open championships and one Australian Open title among his majors.
Nadal last competed in the United States in 2019, when he won his fourth U.S. Open. He chose not to defend his title in 2020, when the U.S. Open was held without spectators and under strict protocols as health officials struggled to contain the virus’s spread.
While the turnaround from the Tokyo Games to the Citi Open is tight (the men’s Olympic final is Aug. 1, the day before Citi’s first-round matches), it is doable, particularly for players who don’t reach the medal round and get a first-round bye or delayed start in Washington. Tiafoe, for one, intends to compete in both.
Other Citi participants who will skip Tokyo include Americans John Isner and rising star Sebastian Korda, 21, the last American man standing in his Wimbledon debut this year, reaching the fourth round, and Canada’s Shapovalov.
The Citi Open starts the 2021 North American hard-court swing that minimizes time-zone changes and border crossings for travel-weary players. It will be followed by ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, leading into the U.S. Open.
While this year’s Citi Open won’t include a women’s tour-level event, it will stage a three-day invitational Aug. 5-7 that features 17-year-old Coco Gauff, Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady and 2019 Citi Open champion Jessica Pegula. All are scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Games.
