Sidelined since October, Birnbaum played the first 45 minutes on the right side of a three-man back line at Audi Field. He performed well defensively and got into the mix on set pieces, heading a corner kick into a dangerous spot late in the half.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if I was ever going to play soccer again,” Birnbaum said. “We couldn’t figure out what was going on. It was an extremely long and tedious recovery. Things weren’t going right for the longest time. It took a toll on me mentally and physically.”
In his eighth season, Birnbaum holds the honor for longest continuous service on the roster. He was injured late last season and underwent surgery in January to remove bone spurs and loose fragments.
Birnbaum, 30, was expected back in time for the end of training camp. However, in mid-March, he needed an additional operation, which extended his timetable.
With the Capital Cup filling a two-week pause between MLS matches, Losada scheduled Birnbaum to begin working himself back into the rotation.
“It went well,” Birnbaum said. “It took a while to get into it, but it felt good to get back out there.”
United (5-6-1) has conceded just five goals in the past eight matches, but with Donovan Pines on U.S. national team assignment at the Concacaf Gold Cup for at least several weeks, Losada will welcome the defensive help.
“Extremely happy for Steve,” Losada said. “Finally, after all the effort he made to be fit again, to play 45 minutes is very positive.”
Martins, a defensive midfielder, broke the deadlock with a 25-yard set piece that zipped under Alajuelense’s leaping players in the defensive wall and slipped into the left corner.
“I think the coach of Alajuelense was asking his players to jump,” Losada said. “Felipe maybe hears the coach and he played an excellent ball below the wall. It was a beautiful goal.”
In what was supposed to be a three-game schedule, United will finish the tournament Sunday against Alianza (El Salvador). Alajuelense and Alianza will meet next Wednesday. Puebla (Mexico) withdrew this week because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team at home.
Against Alajuelense, Losada rested the available starters from the 7-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday. In their place, the lineup featured eight D.C. players and three from second-division Loudoun United. Most of the second-half subs were Loudoun players.
Both D.C. and Alajuelense were without players summoned to national teams for the Gold Cup, which will begin this weekend.
Jeremy Garay — an 18-year-old Loudoun midfielder who last week signed an MLS homegrown contract — was not available because of a shoulder ailment. D.C. forward Erik Sorga, returning from a quadriceps injury, is in his native Estonia awaiting a green card for permanent residency, a status change that will free an international roster slot.
Midfielder Edison Flores, out since May 23 with a hamstring injury, might make his return Sunday.
United will resume the regular season July 17 at Philadelphia.
