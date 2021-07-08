In the request for the order, the woman included graphic details of what she said happened to her when a pair of encounters with Bauer earlier this year began with consensual sex but took violent turns.
The woman accused Bauer of choking her to the point of unconsciousness and punching her in several areas of her body, including her face. She said her injuries required hospitalization, and she appended to her court request photos showing her with bruises and a bloodied lip.
Bauer’s agents, John Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said Thursday they “continue to refute [the woman’s] allegations in the strongest possible terms.” They added that the 2020 Cy Young Award winner “vehemently denies her account of their two meetings.”
“Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation,” the agents said in their statement.
The decision to extend the leave, as with its initial placement, was made by the Commissioner’s Office with the consent of the MLB Players Association, under a collectively bargained joint domestic policy. During his leave, Bauer is set to receive full pay and be credited with service time.
Bauer has a court hearing scheduled for July 23; per his attorney, he plans to deny the accusations. Bauer’s agents have said that his sexual relationship with the woman was wholly consensual as well as brief. They claim she twice drove a considerable distance to his house for the encounters, dictated what she wanted him to do and continued afterward to message him in a friendly manner.
The extension of Bauer’s leave carries him through MLB’s all-star break, which begins Monday and ends on July 15. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that he did not expect to have Bauer available on Friday, when his initial term of leave would have expired.
On Wednesday, the Dodgers canceled a bobblehead night in Bauer’s honor scheduled for next month, and they also pulled Bauer-related merchandise from team stores.
After winning his first Cy Young Award last year to cap a two-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds, the 30-year-old right-hander joined the defending World Series champion Dodgers in February as a free agent. If Bauer declines to exercise opt-out clauses in his contract with Los Angeles, the team will pay him up to $102 million over three years.
Bauer’s leave could be extended again if MLB officials continue to gain consent from the players’ union. He remains under criminal investigation but no charges have been filed against him.