In a statement Thursday, Fury’s promoter, Top Rank, said it will “continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team.”
“The status of the event has not changed to date,” Top Rank said.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and the 35-year-old Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) are scheduled to meet at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on July 24. It would be the first fight for either heavyweight since they squared off in February 2020 at Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fury defeated Wilder in that bout via a seventh-round technical knockout to claim the World Boxing Council belt.
In their first encounter, staged in January 2018 at Los Angeles’s Staples Center, Fury and Wilder fought to a split draw that allowed Wilder to retain his WBC title. Many observers felt that the Englishman got the better of Wilder in that fight by controlling much of the action, although Wilder scored knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds.
After Wilder’s loss last year, his team triggered a rematch clause in his fight contract, but a third bout with Fury was postponed because the pandemic would have prevented fans from attending last year A promoter for Fury said in May that his fighter agreed to an August showdown with fellow British star Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, only for a U.S.-based arbitrator to rule that Fury was obligated to take on Wilder instead.
“It was a crazy roller coaster toward this fight,” Fury said at a promotional event with Wilder last month. “I always say, ‘You’re never fighting someone until you’re in the ring opposite them.’”
“I didn’t feel any way about Fury trying to negotiate another fight,” Wilder said at the time. “We knew we were in the right and we knew they couldn’t run.”
If Fury-Wilder 3 is postponed, it reportedly might not be staged until September or early October because of other scheduled fights over the next few months and potentially conflicting pay-per-view events, as well as concerts at T-Mobile Arena.
Following the arbitrator’s ruling, Joshua’s team lined him up with a fight against former cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (18-0-0, 13 KOs). Joshua (24-1-0, 22 KOs), who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, is set to take on Usyk in London on Sept. 25.
Read more from The Post: