“Coming off of the last couple of free agency periods, we saw these super teams coming our way,” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “And I thought that was going to create a larger gap between the haves, meaning if you’ve got three All-Stars on your team or two former MVPs, and the have-nots — teams that either don’t have experience or didn’t have that level of talent. But due to injuries, we’re not seeing the consistency of some of those what we thought would be super teams.”
Watching the standings has been a dizzying exercise as parity and competition has seemed to increase leaguewide. The Mystics have gone from ninth place on May 23 after a 1-3 start, to fourth place a month later and back down to ninth after a four-game losing streak dropped them to 7-10.
Washington isn’t alone in its chutes-and-ladders movement through the standings. The Chicago Sky followed a seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak. The Minnesota Lynx started the season with four straight losses and now sits in fourth place.
The muddling of the middle of the standings has made for a unique first half of the season as the WNBA continues to deal with the lingering affects of a second rotation during a pandemic, while combining with an Olympic year that will include a near month-long break starting July 15.
“Like most things, I think it’s a lot of factors,” New York Liberty Coach Walt Hopkins said. “I think the schedule varies as to which teams it’s benefiting, which teams it’s hurting. … When a schedule is compressed in this way, I think that there’s a higher likelihood for injuries and I think we’re seeing that kind of play itself out. … What’s happening with a lot of movement around the league, there’s only a couple of teams that really have a consistent roster, consistent staff, consistent system.
“I think they’re all contributing factors in addition to the fact that there are more and more and more great players coming out of college each year. And I think that this league is just getting really good kind of across the board.”
After the league-leading Seattle Storm (15-4) and Las Vegas Aces (14-5), there’s a 4.5-game difference between the No. 4 Lynx and No. 11 Los Angeles Sparks with the top eight teams making the playoffs. The two-win Indiana Fever can even be a problem as they recently upset the Sun despite having MVP candidate Jonquel Jones back from a midseason break.
Roster management has played a role as injuries have been prevalent and multiple stars have missed time. The Mystics have been without Delle Donne, one of the league’s top defenders in Alysha Clark, all-WNBA forward Myisha Hines-Allen and 2019 all-defense guard Natasha Cloud. The Sky went on its losing streak when two-time MVP Candace Parker went down. The Los Angeles Sparks have missed former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and two-time all-star Chiney Ogwumike. Future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi and Bria Hartley have been out for the Phoenix Mercury.
The list goes on with players like Natasha Howard (Liberty), Aerial Powers (Lynx) and Tiffany Hayes (Dream) and that doesn’t include other obligations like Jones playing EuroBasket and 2019 finals MVP Emma Meesseman taking the first half of the season off, at least, to play overseas.
“One or two key players when the league is that balanced and even, is a big deal,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “When we were out in Seattle, they were knocking on wood saying the best thing for us right now is we stayed healthy as a team. Vegas has stayed healthy. It makes a difference.
“I think the parity in our league is probably as good as it’s ever been from top to bottom. Right now you have the 10th or 11th team being able to beat the first-place team. That’s how good the league is as far as being even.”
The offseason movement of the last few seasons has also played a role as high-quality players changing teams increased. Additionally, teams like the Aces, Liberty and Wings have had multiple years of drafting high and those players have had an impact. Hopkins said that increased talent on the collegiate level has bled into the league and Robinson added that EuroBasket and playing overseas has allowed some middle-tier players to take a significant step forward.
“I think everybody will tell you that you could see Dallas coming from a mile away, the amount of talent that they’ve been able to get through the draft,” Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve said. “There’s only 12 teams in the league. And there’s just a lot of talent on each team. … So every night is hard, every night is hard.”
All of that brings a bit of intrigue to the final week before the break. Some teams just need to survive until the pause for the chance to get healthy and come back with a more complete roster, but there is opportunity for a group that can string together a few wins before the league goes on timeout.
“After the next three games, you’re going to see a little bit more separation,” Aces Coach Bill Laimbeer said, “I think, from the tops to the middles to the bottoms. It’s just the way this league is right now.”
Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell added, “It’s just whoever can figure out how to be consistent, obviously, will start separating themselves from that big sort of mumble jumble of teams.”
Read more from The Post: