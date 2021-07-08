“Coming off of the last couple of free agency periods, we saw these super teams coming our way,” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “And I thought that was going to create a larger gap between the haves, meaning if you’ve got three All-Stars on your team or two former MVPs, and the have-nots — teams that either don’t have experience or didn’t have that level of talent. But due to injuries, we’re not seeing the consistency of some of those what we thought would be super teams.”