“We kind of just free flow. Everybody is interchangeable, and everybody has free rein to be aggressive,” Beal said. “We obviously have to understand that there’s only one basketball, but at the same time, everybody is unselfish. … I think obviously we understand everybody is talented. Everybody, in a way, has to sacrifice. And for me personally, I want to defend. I want to be one of the best defenders on the team, and go out there and do that. Everybody can score. Everybody can give us 30 and 40. So, I want to be the guy who goes out and guards and gets after it.”