Both lefties were rested and ready to enter the ninth. Martinez just chose to hold Hand for a possible save opportunity, or for the automatic-runner-on-second madness in the extra innings that never came.
“If we got the lead, Brad Hand’s coming in the game,” Martinez said after a crushing 9-8 loss to the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. “If we were tied, it was Clay. For me, that’s kind of a no-brainer, playing on the road. We’re hoping that Clay can get us through that inning, and then we’ll see what happens. We got a guy standing on base in the next inning. Hopefully we score.”
The reality, though, was that Clay yielded a two-out, walk-off single to Trent Grisham and the Nationals’ last scoring opportunity came in the top of the ninth. They once had an 8-0 lead, thanks to an early blitz of San Diego ace Yu Darvish. But the Padres shrank that difference in a seven-run fourth, building on reliever Daniel Camarena’s grand slam off Max Scherzer. (Yes, reliever Daniel Camarena’s grand slam off Max Scherzer.)
So was the problem that Martinez saved Hand for a spot that didn’t present itself, using a conventional method that doesn’t fit every situation? Or was the problem that Scherzer lasted just 3 ⅔ innings, shriveling the bullpen to Hand, Clay, Jefry Rodriguez and Ryne Harper by the ninth? Kyle Finnegan, Wander Suero, Austin Voth and Daniel Hudson were needed to cover the 4 ⅓ frames between Scherzer’s exit and Clay’s first pitch to Pham. Kyle McGowin was unavailable after pitching 2 ⅔ innings in a 15-5 win Wednesday night. As has too often been the case for these Nationals, especially with a rash of injuries in June, the options in a critical spot were slim.
“I want to be able to get outs in those situations so I can pitch deeper into the game and save the pen,” said Scherzer, who was hooked at 91 pitches. “It’s not a good feeling when the pen’s been getting used to not pitch deep into a game.”
Before Clay jogged in, the Nationals offense had flatlined following three runs in the first, three in the third and two in the fourth. The Padres, then, knotted the game when Wil Myers doubled against Suero in the sixth and Pham knocked him in with a double off Voth. Eventually, that funneled the action to Clay and Martinez’s decision to use him instead of Hand. And it was a big task for the rookie.
Clay 28, had appeared in 36 of the Nationals’ 84 games. He is a sinker-slider pitcher who thrives on groundballs and weak contact. But his lefty-right splits foreshadowed potential trouble with Pham, Tatis or Manny Machado, all dangerous right-handed hitters. In 79 plate appearances this season, righties had batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .353/.430/.471 against him (good for a .901 on-base-plus-slugging percentage). Lefties, by contrast, had a slash line of .241/.293/.241 in 58 plate appearances (a .534 OPS).
Hand has fared better against righties in 2021 — an aberration compared to the rest of his career. But this was Clay’s game to extend or lose. His goal with the righties was to keep his pitches down and away to induce groundballs. He did that with Pham, spotting a sinker near the low-and-outsider corner, but Pham still poked it to right for a leadoff single. Then Tatis, one of the best right-handed batters on the planet, chopped a high grounder to third for the first out.
Pham moved up to second. The winning run was 180 feet from home. Clay got Cronenworth to ground out, getting a bit lucky on a middle-middle sinker, and Pham raced to third. The Nationals then intentionally walked Machado to set up a lefty-lefty matchup with Grisham. Clay pushed ahead with a sinker, fell behind with back-to-back balls and eventually put himself in a full count. Eric Hosmer, another lefty, waited on deck. First base was open. From the Nationals’ dugout, Martinez hoped that, since a walk wouldn’t mean much, Clay would nibble with Grisham and not give in.
“He falls behind 3-2, you don’t have to really throw … for me, just stay on the edges,” Martinez said, tempering his assessment mid-thought. “Hopefully he chases. If not, you got another lefty and hopefully you work ahead in the count. But it’s a tough situation, tough moment, when you got the winning run on third base.”
“I wasn’t really thinking about Hosmer. I was just thinking about that pitch,” Clay explained. “I knew that if I could attack in on Grisham, that I could get him to pull the ball. We were attacking him inside all day and had some success. He’s a big league hitter and he put a good swing on it and found a hole.”
The Nationals can’t know how that inning looks if Hand is on the mound. But outside a few lapses in May, he’s been consistently sharp, logging a 2.43 ERA in 37 innings despite having his lowest strikeout rate since becoming a full-time reliever in 2016. Does Pham still start the ninth with a single? Does Tatis do more than groundout? Does the game roll to extras, where Clay meets the middle or bottom of San Diego’s lineup, a lighter mix of Hosmer, Myers and catcher Webster Rivas?
The overarching truth is that Martinez shouldn’t have had to make that choice. Yet when he did, the move backfired on the fifth batter of an inning that sealed a series split.
Read more on the Washington Nationals: