“In the first inning on Monday, the first thing I said to him was, ‘Josh, I didn’t realize you were so short,’ ” Padres fan Alex Kirkwood, a season-ticket holder in the first row of Section 128 beyond the left field wall, said in a phone interview. “[Harrison] turns around with a big smile on his face and goes, ‘Well, now you know.’ I knew then this was going to be a fun four-game series.”
No one — except perhaps for 28-year-old Padres rookie reliever Daniel Camarena, whose first career hit was a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the Nationals’ crushing 9-8 loss on Thursday — had more fun in the series than the 5-foot-8 Harrison. He went 5-for-16 with seven RBI while starting all four games in left field, instead of his usual position at second base, and he endeared himself to the Padres fans behind him by repeatedly engaging with his hecklers.
“It’s good banter,” Harrison, who turned 34 on Thursday, said on the MASN postgame show after Washington’s 15-5 win Wednesday. “Nothing, you know, that’s too harsh. Good talk. They’re cheering for their team, but I’m talking trash back. I don’t really get to get out there too often, so when they talk trash, [the way] my family grew up, if you can dish it, you’ve got to be able to take it. I’m just giving them a little taste of their own medicine and I think I got them a little bit.”
Kirkwood said other visiting left fielders, including the Cubs’ Joc Pederson and Reds’ Jesse Winker, have had some fun with the fans in his section this season, but Harrison was on another level.
“There was a guy there [Wednesday] who kind of looked like [Harrison]," Kirkwood said. “They were just going at it. … Harrison turned around and said, ‘Dude, you look like your breath stinks! I know people like you. You look like your breath stinks!’ He’s honestly been really funny.”
“Next year, if Josh Harrison’s with the Nationals and he’s playing left field, I want to do a game out there,” Padres TV analyst Mark Grant said during Wednesday’s broadcast. “Front row so we can talk to Josh Harrison.”
Nationals fan Derek Traub, who lives in Los Angeles, attended the first three games of the series and sat in left field each time. He first noticed the back-and-forth between Harrison and the fans around him when Harrison trotted out to left field in the sixth inning on Monday after a replay review overturned a call and determined he was safe on a stolen base attempt minutes before.
“Everyone’s had a couple drinks at this time and they start shouting, ‘Harrison, you suck!’ ” Traub said. “Instead of ignoring it, he turns around and cups his hand to his ear and starts mouthing, ‘I can’t hear you.’ He’s smiling and laughing and pointing at every single person who’s shouting at him. Occasionally he’d turn around and yell, ‘I’ll see you outside after the game!’ ”
Traub figured the banter would last an inning or two, but Harrison was just getting started.
“After every pitch for all three games I was at, he was turning around and dancing, laughing, joking,” Traub said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. At one point, Manny Machado was ahead in the count 3-0, and I was like, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be focused now?’ ”
Kirkwood said most of the heckling directed at Harrison was family friendly. He browsed Harrison’s FanGraphs page for some of his own material.
“I told him I was a big fan of his in Detroit and that I put up a better WAR than him [in 2019] because he had a negative WAR that season,” Kirkwood said. “He responded, ‘But where were you? You were on your couch!’ I asked him how many stepstools he has around his house and if he grew out his beard so he didn’t get mistaken for Kevin Hart.”
Harrison laughed quite a bit, Kirkwood said, when he told him that he voted for him for the All-Star Game 10 times and that those were the only votes he got.
“When he turned on the charm, it got the whole crowd of opposing fans on his side,” Traub said. “It was masterful.”
“Given how last season was, no fans, being back out there, it just feels good to have them out there, whether they’re rooting for you or not,” Harrison said Wednesday. “They’ve been good sports, trying to get me out of my game, thinking they’re getting in my head. It’s always a lot easier to have the last laugh with the win.”
After the Padres salvaged a series split on Trent Grisham’s walk-off single to complete a comeback from an early 8-0 deficit Thursday, Kirkwood said Harrison turned and gave a thumbs-up before jogging off the field. As the Nationals head north to San Francisco, Harrison has a new group of unlikely admirers in San Diego eagerly awaiting his return.
