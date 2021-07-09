“It’s good banter,” Harrison, who turned 34 on Thursday, said on the MASN postgame show after Washington’s 15-5 win Wednesday. “Nothing, you know, that’s too harsh. Good talk. They’re cheering for their team, but I’m talking trash back. I don’t really get to get out there too often, so when they talk trash, [the way] my family grew up, if you can dish it, you’ve got to be able to take it. I’m just giving them a little taste of their own medicine and I think I got them a little bit.”