Maybe it wavers a bit in the San Diego wind. Maybe Scherzer snarls, has to grit his way through the motions, has to trick himself into treating a lopsided game like the most important innings of his life. Or maybe it isn’t a trick at all.
Because the world’s not rational and baseball isn’t, either. In that way, they are a reflection of each other, a reminder that sometimes a rookie reliever does come up with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, and sometimes — say, once every 40 years or so — he lifts a low fastball into the right field seats and turns a certain Hall of Famer into the brunt of a very loud cheer.
There was laughter in that cheer. Shock, too.
“That’s crazy. I can’t even explain it,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said some hours later. “But that’s part of this game. You don’t know what’s going to happen."
Look, the Nationals also lost Thursday night, 9-8, once Martinez used Sam Clay in the ninth instead of Brad Hand, then Trent Grisham ripped a walk-off single off Clay, a rookie reliever who had to face the top of the San Diego Padres’ loaded order. Trea Turner had crushed a pair of homers. Victor Robles had made a pair of diving catches. Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Starlin Castro and Yan Gomes stayed productive, a not-so-small thing with Kyle Schwarber on the injured list. But the Padres staged a huge comeback and had the final say.
And sure, that all mattered, perhaps more than one swing on a night that kept tilting — shaking, even — until Grisham put a cap on it. But the air did shift, just slightly, when reliever Daniel Camarena took Scherzer deep at Petco Park, adding another speck of magic to a sport of infinite possibilities. Scherzer could only stare at the grand slam, wishing to shove it back in its box, before requesting a new ball.
Camarena had bounced through the minors for a decade, from Scranton to Sacramento, then Richmond to El Paso, before arriving at the second major league appearance of his career. He relieved Yu Darvish after three innings, once Darvish, the Padres’ ace, allowed six runs on eight hits. That was already enough odd for one game.
But then Scherzer went from cruising to sapped of command in the fourth, yielding a leadoff homer to Fernando Tatis Jr., plunking Manny Machado with a fastball, yielding a single to Grisham, plunking Wil Hosmer with a literal back-foot cutter, waking Wil Myers in a full count, striking out Webster Rivas and watching Camerana close that yawning gap between the on-deck circle and home plate.
“Just ran into a buzz saw there in the fourth,” said Scherzer, whose final line included eight earned runs and bumped his season ERA from 2.10 to 2.66. “I know a lot of attention is going to be made to the grand slam, and rightfully so, but for me, the way I process that inning is that I had two strikes on some other batters there, specifically I wasn’t able to get Machado out, wasn’t able to get Hosmer out, wasn’t able to get Wil Myers out. Those are the at-bats that extend the inning and provide that opportunity.”
The immediate question was, with Scherzer wobbling, why San Diego Manager Jayce Tingler didn’t lift Camerena for a pinch-hitter. The Padres had the bases juiced. They were inching back, down six runs with two-thirds of a game to go. And Camarena, as it stood, had never stood 60 feet, 60 inches from a big league pitcher. Across 31 plate appearances in the minors, he had zero extra-base hits. He was, in effect, the closest Scherzer could get to an automatic out.
Here, then, was the latest proof that those don’t exist; a reason every batter sees one pitch, at a minimum, before a result is recorded (please save your counter on intentional walks). On a 1-2 count, on a fastball humming at 96 mph, Camarena lived a backyard dream. He grew up in Bonita, Calif., not 15 miles from Petco Park, and became the first Padres pitcher to hit a grand slam since 1970. He became the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since 1985. And he became the first pitcher since Bill Duggleby to hit a grand slam for his first hit.
Everyone remembers Bill Duggleby. He launched his historic slam in 1898.
“I still don’t have a word for it. I’m still trying to find a word for my debut, and then this took it to a whole 'nother level,” Camarena told reporters, revealing that his last home run was in high school. “Just in that AB, just trying to put the ball in play in that situation. Especially against Max, that’s hard to do. I was just trying with everything that I had just to put a ball in play.”
Scherzer faced the next batter, Tommy Pham, was tagged with a double and exited after 91 pitches. He paced the dugout while the Padres shaved the lead to 8-7, scoring on a flyball that dropped between Soto, Bell and Alcides Escobar in shallow right. Then he was somewhere in the clubhouse, cooling off, when San Diego tied it, flipped the pressure on Washington and beat Clay in the ninth.
At that point, with the park loud again, Camarena’s moment was on a list of them that decided this game. It wasn’t a walk-off single. It wasn’t a go-ahead hit. But it was a homer for a reliever that pushed four runs across the plate. Certainly, it was enough.