“Just ran into a buzz saw there in the fourth,” said Scherzer, whose final line included eight earned runs and bumped his season ERA from 2.10 to 2.66. “I know a lot of attention is going to be made to the grand slam, and rightfully so, but for me, the way I process that inning is that I had two strikes on some other batters there, specifically I wasn’t able to get Machado out, wasn’t able to get Hosmer out, wasn’t able to get Wil Myers out. Those are the at-bats that extend the inning and provide that opportunity.”