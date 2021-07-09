If Dietrich finds a rhythm in Rochester, he could come up and fill a few needs. The Nationals are rotating options in left field after Kyle Schwarber went to the injured list with a significant strain in his right hamstring. They have even considered trying Josh Bell out there and have almost had to on a pair of occasions, when their thin bench was stretched and Bell became the last resort. Dietrich has 146 career starts in left, 222 at second base, 126 at third and 64 at first.
To start a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday night, as they inch toward full health, the Nationals’ bench was first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, catcher Tres Barrera and outfielders Gerardo Parra and Yadiel Hernandez. They are playing without a backup middle infielder; Jordy Mercer is on the injured list, Josh Harrison is starting in left field, and Alcides Escobar, a recent addition, has slid in as the regular second baseman. On Friday, they activated outfielder Andrew Stevenson from the IL and optioned him to Rochester, where he and Dietrich soon could be in the same lineup.
All of that means Dietrich could be a useful piece in the coming weeks. But that is contingent on him hitting better than he did with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He posted a .413 on-base percentage because of his 27 walks. But he struck out a lot — 46 times — and had four doubles and five homers in 107 at-bats.
Between 2015 and 2018, when Dietrich was a regular with the lowly Miami Marlins, he was an above-average hitter, boosting his numbers with patience and occasional pop. The Nationals see adding him as a low-risk move that could pay dividends later this summer. Yet what they’re really hoping for is better health, which could negate the need for Dietrich getting above Class AAA.
Rochester has been banged up, too. It’s without infielders Carter Kieboom, Luis García and Adrián Sanchez. Depth is thin throughout the organization. And that’s why, above anything else, the Nationals are seeking any marginal upside they can find.
