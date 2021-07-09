Djokovic is eyeing something more grand: sole possession of men’s tennis history, which he could attain by mid-September if he wins Sunday and sweeps all four Grand Slam events this year by adding a fourth U.S. Open to bring his tally to 21. As an extra flourish, he also is chasing Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, which would set him up to become the only man to achieve the “Golden Slam” of winning all four majors and Olympic gold in singles in one year. (Steffi Graf did so in 1988.)