“I believe that I’m a patriot, and one of the biggest patriots, because of my belief in a nation that is changing now to represent everyone as one. A lot of lives has been lost because of ignorance in our statutes of freedom,” Smith said. “And we know that there was a lot of Black folks, including the Buffalo Soldiers, who get very little attention because of their heroism in the fight for this country, the fight for freedom. As long as it doesn’t violate the right of being a human, not three-fifths of a human.”