Breaking: Ashleigh Barty has defeated Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon women’s final to claim her second Grand Slam title.

Barty, 25, who won the French Open in 2019, was playing in her first Wimbledon final. She defeated the 29-year-old Pliskova, who was seeking her first Grand Slam title.

This is a developing story and will be updated.