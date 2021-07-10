Ross, the older one, tries to catch every game that Joe or his other son, Tyson, pitches in the Bay Area. Tyson, now part of the Texas Rangers organization, was even drafted by the Oakland Athletics, the family’s hometown team, and played there for three seasons. But Joe has spent most of his career with the Nationals, just passing through once or twice per season. And that’s what put Willie in the right place at the right time, even though Joe wasn’t on the mound Saturday.
The woman, who was a nurse for 53 years before retiring, was sitting in the section next to Willie and Jean Ross, Joe’s mother. She had three pieces of a hot dog clogging her airway. So Willie gave her the Heimlich, the pieces were dislodged, and they chatted for a few moments, the woman taking deep breaths. Once she was back in her seat, Willie received an ovation from the surrounding crowd. He waved a few times and then shook a bunch of hands, deflecting a stream of praise.
A bit later, while surrounded by reporters by the concourse, Willie was asked if he had any prior Heimlich or CPR training. He smiled.
“I’m a pediatrician, and I train in ER medicine,” Willie replied. “My wife is a pediatric ER nurse. So I saw [the woman] having some difficulties and I saw her companion helping her out. So I was watching, making sure that she was okay, and she gestured like she was okay, but I went over and she couldn’t talk. She needed help.”
“I don’t think a lot of people knew what was going on because they are focused on the game,” Willie continued. “When the first piece came out, I asked if she was okay. I asked if she could talk; she said no. The second piece came out; she said no. And then the third piece came out, which was big, like my first knuckle, and then she said: ‘I can talk.’ ”
Willie once helped a woman who had a stroke at a Little League game. Otherwise, in all his years watching Joe and Tyson — and his daughter, Frankie, who played college soccer — Willie was just ready to pounce if necessary. Saturday just happened to present a reason.
While Willie chatted with a reporter by the press box, before an interview scrum formed around him, a fan told Willie he was “a real-life hero.” Nationals shortstop Trea Turner used the same word, hero, after the game. Yet Willie patted the fan’s shoulder and responded through a laugh: “I don’t know about that. But thank you very much.”
“I’ve seen a lot,” Willie said of his decades as a doctor. “In the grand scheme of things, this was low on the totem pole.”
