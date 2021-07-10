But now, in the month he will turn 37 years old, Scherzer is the player young pitchers will stare at in Denver next week. On Saturday, he was named an all-star replacement along with Yadier Molina, Justin Turner, Walker Buehler, Taijuan Walker and Freddy Peralta in the National League; and Tim Anderson, Whit Merrifield, Chris Bassitt and Joey Wendle in the AL. It is Scherzer’s eighth selection, all in a row, after last summer’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ll never put myself on Rivera’s level,” Scherzer said with a laugh Saturday. “But it’s fun to be kind of the old guy here, still able to do it. To have that experience, I’ve done it, and now be able to see the next generation of players who are coming through and playing at an unbelievable level. You continue to see the game and how it continues to evolve. You see it through the all-stars at the top of the game, the top players in the league, and what they’re able to bring.”
When the initial rosters were announced this past Sunday, Scherzer’s manager, teammates and fans were surprised he didn’t make it. He’ll finish the first half with a 2.66 in ERA in 98 innings (a number spiked by a rough outing against the San Diego Padres on Thursday). And while he was on the injured list when players filled out their ballots, he was still showing his usual dominance in the 14th year of his career.
In the end, MLB rewarded that by choosing him to fill a vacated spot. Scherzer joins Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber as the Nationals headed to Denver. Scherzer’s wife, Erica, is from the area, which means their kids can see their grandparents. Scherzer is available to pitch for the NL, according to his manager, Dave Martinez, who says he encouraged Scherzer to get an inning in. Scherzer called the All-Star Game a party, adding: “I love a party.”
But more than anything, Scherzer sees another all-star nod as an ode to durability. The knock on him as a young pitcher was that a violent delivery would lead to injuries. Instead, Scherzer made 30 or more starts in every season between 2009 and 2018. And since 2013, he has spent every July around the sport’s best players. Before slipping in San Diego a few days ago — and yes, yielding that grand slam to reliever Daniel Camarena — Scherzer had allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 consecutive starts, a personal record.
Or put another way: He’s still very much got it.
“It’s hard to be in this position, it’s hard to be at the all-star level, to be able to be recognized,” Scherzer said. "It takes other people to vote you in, and I get it, and to have that type of recognition, to be able to do that year in and year out, I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve been consistent, I’ve been durable.
"And that was the major talking point against me, was that I was going to be an injury risk and durability was going to be my issue. Yet I feel like I’ve flipped the script and made durability my strength.”
