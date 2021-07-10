The Mystics sit in ninth place, one slot out of the playoffs, after an opening 18 games left them looking more like a triage unit than a carefully constructed roster. Saturday’s win snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak and surely will make their time off more enjoyable.
Tina Charles scored 34 points and grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds as she surpassed 25 points for the seventh consecutive game — a career and franchise high. She has a league-leading eight 30-point games, the most in franchise history. Ariel Atkins added 14 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who entered the starting lineup, finished with 12. Charles and Atkins are headed to Las Vegas to join the Olympic team and play in the WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday.
For Chicago, Candace Parker had 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. She became the ninth player in league history to record 3,000 rebounds. Stefanie Dolson had a team-high 20 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and 15 assists, and Allie Quigley scored 16 points off the bench.
The Mystics had just eight players available Saturday, and they certainly are as thankful for the Olympic break as any team in the league. The hope is Elena Delle Donne (back) progresses to the point that she can return in August after a pair of surgeries has kept her out for the entire season. The original hope was that she would miss just a handful of games.
Myisha Hines-Allen and Erica McCall, who both have knee injuries, were out again, and Washington also was without Leilani Mitchell, who has joined the Australian Olympic team. Natasha Cloud did return from an ankle injury and was supposed to be on a minutes restriction, but she played 33 minutes after Coach Mike Thibault expected her to stay in the 20s.
Atkins missed what would have been a game-winning three-pointer at the end of regulation, but Charles grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back to force overtime with the score knotted at 82. The Mystics then scored the first six points of overtime, including a Charles pull-up three with a hand in her face. The Sky turned over the ball on three of four possessions during one rough stretch of overtime, including a steal by Atkins with 41.2 seconds left and Chicago trailing 88-83.
The Mystics went into halftime with a 46-44 lead that felt as though it should have been larger. A 14-2 run highlighted by nine straight points from Charles put 11 points between the teams, and Washington finished the first quarter with a 31-22 edge.
The second quarter included a scare when Atkins crumpled to the floor after colliding face-to-face with Diamond DeShields. She left the game and sat on the bench with a towel on her head before going to the locker room. Atkins returned late in the second quarter and seemed to be fine. But the offense disappeared for the Mystics in the second quarter as they managed just 15 points and turned the ball over seven times.
