Because of the mistakes, only three of the eight runs on Lester’s line were earned. But he still allowed nine hits and couldn’t make it out of the third. In his past four outings, opponents have plated 25 runs (17 earned) against him to lift his season ERA to 5.54. In those starts, he has pitched 2⅓, five, 3⅓ and 2⅔ innings, too often taxing the bullpen and leaving the offense in a hole. The Giants’ balanced lineup collected four singles in the first, then four singles and a double in the third. Lester also walked two and was hooked at 80 pitches.