Lester looked, really, just like the slide his team is going through. On paper, the Washington Nationals have dropped three in a row after this 10-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, knocking them 5½ games back of New York in the National League East, pending the Mets’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. On the field, though, it has felt much worse than a brief setback before the all-star break.
They spent Thursday blowing an 8-0 lead in a 9-8 defeat to the San Diego Padres. They fell here Friday, 5-3, to the Giants after two base-running mistakes and spotty offense added up. Then Lester, the defense and the bats face-planted Saturday, dropping the Nationals to 42-46. Among other lapses, they were again shut down by the Giants’ Anthony DeSclafani, who has worked 15 scoreless innings against them in 2021.
When the Nationals were four games below .500 on June 18, they were beginning a season-shifting run up the standings. But now they have dropped eight of 10 — and fallen to fourth place — with a heavily depleted roster. Plus, Saturday showed more evidence of a major rotation problem.
The two infield singles, both hit by Thairo Estrada, were bad luck for Lester. And he wasn’t helped by his defense, with Gerardo Parra dropping a flyball on the warning track in the first and Starlin Castro booting a routine grounder with no outs in the third. Parra’s error loaded the bases and helped extend a three-run inning for the Giants. Castro’s left two on and kick-started a five-run frame.
Because of the mistakes, only three of the eight runs on Lester’s line were earned. But he still allowed nine hits and couldn’t make it out of the third. In his past four outings, opponents have plated 25 runs (17 earned) against him to lift his season ERA to 5.54. In those starts, he has pitched 2⅓, five, 3⅓ and 2⅔ innings, too often taxing the bullpen and leaving the offense in a hole. The Giants’ balanced lineup collected four singles in the first, then four singles and a double in the third. Lester also walked two and was hooked at 80 pitches.
And replacing him would be much simpler if the rotation were healthy. Stephen Strasburg remains on the injured list with nerve irritation in his neck. Joe Ross is there, too, sidelined earlier this week by right elbow inflammation. The team hopes Ross misses one turn and can return after the break. But the starters in this series — Paolo Espino, a struggling Lester and Erick Fedde — were a microcosm of their current situation. Injuries are rampant, and the depth — and ice — is thin.
Catcher is another example. After Yan Gomes strained his left oblique Friday night, the Nationals rushed to fly in rookie Jakson Reetz from the East Coast. Reetz, 25, had played just four games above Class AA. Tres Barrera, who has made just six major league appearances, became the starter when Gomes went to the injured list on Saturday. Backup Alex Avila was already on the IL with bilateral calf strains. To make room for Gomes on the 40-man roster, the Nationals designated reliever Kyle Lobstein for assignment, trimming their options by one lefty. Then right-handed reliever Kyle McGowin exited with what Manager Dave Martinez called arm fatigue after facing three batters in the sixth.
Analysis: The Nationals hold the 11th pick in the draft — their highest in years. Here’s what to expect.
These are the realities of a long season, the ripple effects of repeated wear and physical stress. Yet a bunch of issues have collided at the wrong time, right as the Nationals are trying to push through a critical part of their schedule. They started it with 14 games in 14 days against teams in playoff position. They are 5-8 so far and have a chance for one more win Sunday.
But the defense fully slipped in this loss. The Nationals’ shorthanded offense was blanked by DeSclafani, who yielded three hits and struck out six in six innings. A heaving bullpen needed Ryne Harper and Jefry Rodriguez to handle multiple innings. The only bright spots were sharp showings for Harper and Rodriguez; a two-run triple by Alcides Escobar in the seventh inning; and Reetz, fresh off some hectic travel, doubling and scoring in his first career at-bat in the ninth.
The Nationals are on fumes, no two ways about it. And the all-star break is only four days before the final 2½ months of the season.
