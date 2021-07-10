It’s worth nothing that mock drafts, while instructive, don’t always reflect how a team will approach a given pick. Could the Nationals see a position player drop, perhaps surprisingly, and pull the trigger at 11? Absolutely. Could they turn away from a pitcher to select another middle infielder to develop at shortstop, second base, third base or in the outfield (think Kieboom, Jackson Cluff or Sammy Infante in recent seasons; or Rendon and Michael A. Taylor before them)? Sure. But precedent says the Nationals will likely key on an arm, and that does count for something.