But Rizzo is not with the Nationals in San Francisco this weekend, and he wasn’t with them in San Diego, either. He stayed in Washington to run draft preparation with the front office and its group of scouts. The Nationals pick 11th overall Sunday night, their highest selection in a decade. And to no surprise, many in the industry expect they will stick with their model of stockpiling young arms.
Since Rizzo joined the organization in July 2006, they have selected just five position players in the first round: Michael Burgess, Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Brian Goodwin and Carter Kieboom. In four of those drafts, they had at least one other first-round pick and selected a pitcher. Rizzo’s philosophy is that you can never have enough pitching, shown in how he approaches not just the draft, but also the trade and free agent markets.
This year’s draft was bumped from June to July to allow college players to finish their seasons. It’s also now aligned with MLB’s all-star break, a marketing move for the league. It will go for 20 rounds — down from the usual 40, but up from just six in 2020 — spread across Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The Nationals’ first pick will be around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday. Johnny Dipuglia, their assistant general manager for international operations, will represent the team in Denver, which is hosting both the draft and All-Star Game.
“They do this all year long, trying to figure out the best fit for our organization,” said Manager Dave Martinez from Oracle Park in San Francisco. “It’s exciting. You get some from fresh new kids.”
A year ago, when the draft was shortened amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Nationals used the 22nd overall pick on Cade Cavalli, a right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma University (Cavalli is already the top prospect of a thin system). Before that, they used their previous four first-round picks on starting pitchers: Jackson Rutledge (2019), Mason Denaburg (2018), Seth Romero (2017) and Dane Dunning (2016).
Cavalli, Rutledge and Dunning show a prototype that could come into play again. The Nationals like tall, right-handed college pitchers with hard fastballs. Sam Bachman, a righty out of Miami University (Ohio), fits that mold. So does Ty Madden, a righty out of the University of Texas, and Will Bednar, a righty out of Mississippi State. And so does Kumar Rocker, the popular righty from Vanderbilt, though most experts believe he will be selected before the Nationals pick at 11.
FanGraphs’ latest mock draft had the Nationals selecting Bachman. ESPN and Baseball America linked the Nationals to Madden. MLB.com had them picking Bednar, who upped his stock during Mississippi State’s run to winning the College World Series. Bachman stands 6-foot-1 and can touch triple digits with his fastball. Bednar topped out in the high-90s, and mixes his fastball with a curve and change-up, according to scouting reports. Madden, like Bednar, can throw between the mid- and high-90s and has been praised for a biting slider.
It’s worth nothing that mock drafts, while instructive, don’t always reflect how a team will approach a given pick. Could the Nationals see a position player drop, perhaps surprisingly, and pull the trigger at 11? Absolutely. Could they turn away from a pitcher to select another middle infielder to develop at shortstop, second base, third base or in the outfield (think Kieboom, Jackson Cluff or Sammy Infante in recent seasons; or Rendon and Michael A. Taylor before them)? Sure. But precedent says the Nationals will likely key on an arm, and that does count for something.
Rizzo calls the draft the most important day of the year. There’s some personal history in that sentiment. In 1989, when Rizzo was an amateur scout for the Chicago White Sox, he urged the organization to select Frank Thomas, a slugger out of Auburn, with the seventh overall pick. He got pushback from the older scouts, asking if Thomas’s other skills matched his evident power. Rizzo promised that it didn’t matter. The White Sox trusted him and, 25 years later, Thomas was voted into the Hall of Fame.
So Rizzo hung back for those conversations this week. Although the pandemic canceled most 2020 seasons, then complicated high school ball around the country this spring, Rizzo is confident with how many players the Nationals saw, how many times they saw them and their long and cross-checked list of evaluations. Soon it will be clear if that leads to more of the same.
