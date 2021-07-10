Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor headline UFC 264, where they will write the final chapter of their trilogy, which dates to 2014.

An upstart McGregor finished Poirier in less than two minutes when they first fought seven years ago; he used the victory to propel his brand and his legacy to heights the sport had never seen. Poirier, meanwhile, began a steady climb into title contention. But after defeating McGregor in their January rematch, Poirier delayed those title hopes, wagering them in what’s expected to be a lucrative rubber match.

Saturday’s card also features a duel between top welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Before that, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy looks to rebound from a 2020 TKO defeat when he faces Australian Tai Tuivasa.

What to know about UFC 264

  • Main card: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
  • Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • How to watch: ESPN+ (main card) ESPN/ESPN (prelims)