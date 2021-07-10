Saturday’s card also features a duel between top welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Before that, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy looks to rebound from a 2020 TKO defeat when he faces Australian Tai Tuivasa.
What to know about UFC 264
Poirier wagers title shot, hoping to secure payday and a second chance
Dustin Poirier’s first title fight was years in the making.
After a 2014 loss to Conor McGregor, Poirier jumped divisions, opting to compete at the 155-pound lightweight limit instead of 145 pounds at featherweight. He adjusted and evolved. And after winning nine of 10 fights — excluding a 2017 no contest against Eddie Alvarez — Poirier entered his 2019 unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov as the interim champion.
But facing one of the sport’s greatest fighters on the doorstep of his dream, Poirier was outclassed and submitted by third-round rear naked choke.
The loss was a temporary setback, as Poirier followed it by defeating Dan Hooker in a bruising slugfest last summer. He next fought McGregor in a January rematch some felt should be a title fight following Nurmagomedov’s retirement last year, but their contest amounted to a divisional semifinal.
Poirier evened their series in the second round of their second fight, finishing McGregor with a stunning right hook and handing the Irishman his first non-submission defeat in the UFC.
McGregor promptly called for another rematch. Poirier readily accepted.
“I want to fulfill my dream and raise up the undisputed world title and put that on the shelf next to that interim belt, and then I’ve pretty much done it all in the sport of mixed martial arts if I can accomplish that,” Poirier told ESPN. “What a great route to take coming back, circling around, beating this guy again twice and then climbing my way back to the title fight again after setbacks.”
Poirier described himself as a prizefighter and father with priorities when asked why he chose a third bout against McGregor over an immediate fight for the undisputed lightweight title that he’s coveted.
“If I am the best in the world, then I’m going to beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like doubling down on yourself. I’m a gambling man and I believe in my skills,” he said.
“Me fighting for the belt, I wouldn’t have got pay-per-view. I would’ve got a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense.”
His detour enabled Charles Oliveira to seize the division crown in May. The winner of Saturday’s fight is expected to face the Brazilian for the lightweight belt before the end of the year.
At UFC 264, Poirier, 32, will wager his title shot and, to some extent, the legacy he has constructed since his loss to McGregor.
McGregor, the No. 5 lightweight contender, is still the sport’s biggest star, although he’s looking to reaffirm his place as one of its most fearsome fighters. Estimated to be the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2021, he has faced accusations that his lavish lifestyle has dampened his desire to compete in the octagon.
McGregor, 32, became the first fighter to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions simultaneously when he defeated Alvarez in 2016. Since then, he has courted controversy and a litany of legal issues, lost to Floyd Mayweather in a lucrative boxing match, and won one of three UFC fights in the last five years.
A loss may not blunt his popularity, but it could invite questions about his legacy and his relevance among the sport’s top fighters.
“The man doesn’t have to fight,” Poirier said of McGregor. “He’s got money. He doesn’t have to work again a day in his life. So he’s doing this not because he has to, because he wants to, and that just shows me that he’s motivated.
“He’s not showing up for work, he’s showing up to try to prove to himself and the world that he’s still the best.”