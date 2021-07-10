So naturally, neither the Dodgers nor the Padres are in first place in the NL West as the first half winds down Sunday. In fact, neither the Dodgers nor the Padres have been alone in first place since May.
No, it is the San Francisco Giants who have led the division for all of June and July, unlikely contenders in a division that wouldn’t seem to yield any unlikely surprises. The Giants, winners of three championships last decade, were supposed to be doing some mild rebuilding, a year or two and a big free agent spending spree away from challenging again for a title. Instead, they are tied for the most wins in baseball, ready to push right here and now.
As the 2021 season hits the all-star break, the Giants are hardly the only on-field surprise. The New York Yankees, thought by many to be built for another American League East title, hit the break fourth in their division. The Boston Red Sox, thought by many to be destined for irrelevance while waiting for a core to emerge, are tied with the Giants for the most wins in baseball.
What is remarkable about this Giants season is that they did not rise because the Dodgers and Padres crumbled. Los Angeles owns a .600 winning percentage. San Diego is just a win behind them. The Giants have simply been better.
Players and managers and executives shrug off projections. When they are positive, they are irrelevant. When they are negative, they are bulletin board material, just another example of those baseball nerds and their numbers discounting the human elements that really matter.
Those projections are based on long-honed formulas, on the kind of math that is becoming more and more prevalent in front offices these days — on data, not guesses. And the math said the Giants didn’t have much of a chance. Baseball Prospectus’s PECOTA Projections had them finishing behind the Diamondbacks with a 0 percent chance of making the playoffs. FanGraphs had them finishing 13 games under .500 and two dozen games behind the Padres and Dodgers. FiveThirtyEight projected them to finish 14 games under .500 with a one percent chance at postseason play.
Yet unlike the Diamondbacks and the Rockies and the other teams projected to linger near the bottom of their respective divisions, the Giants had experience. In most preseason assessments of their chances, “experience” was read as “the oldest lineup in the majors,” — a knock, not an asset.
But while 34-year-old Buster Posey needs more rest than ever, he is also hitting as well as he ever has. Shortstop and fellow 34-year-old Brandon Crawford is playing as well defensively as ever, evidenced by the spectacular double play he started in a win against the Nationals Friday night, inspiring teammate Curt Casali to call Crawford’s the best defensive performance he had ever seen. Third baseman Evan Longoria, 35, was in the midst of a renaissance year, too, before missing more than a month after an on-field collision.
Now, the Giants’ age seems more like an asset, the result of having a star-studded core with a long track record of knowing how to win. And while many veteran players and teams feel justified in sticking to what worked before, this Giants group is winning in part because proven veterans were willing to experiment a little.
“Because you’ve had setbacks in your career, or you’ve had periods where things haven’t gone your way, that doesn’t mean that you still don’t have that hunger and that fire and desire to exceed what you’ve done in the past,” Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said.
Kapler has experienced those setbacks, too. During his stint as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, he struggled to win over a veteran clubhouse with his deliberate, analytics-heavy style, and was fired after two seasons in which the well-financed Phillies went 161-163. The 45-year-old is one of the more disciplined managers in baseball, as well-versed in new-age baseball jargon as they come and as willing to stick to data-driven plans as anyone. Kapler is a different type of manager who requires a different kind of buy-in, particularly from veteran players entrenched in their own ways.
But in Posey, Crawford, Brandon Belt and others, Kapler seems to have that buy-in from the Giants. They have one of the largest coaching staffs in baseball, a group that not only includes an assistant hitting coach, but a quality control coach and two “Major League assistant coaches.” It’s the kind of staff traditionalists would describe as bloated, wondering whether group morale could withstand the necessary division of labor. But players often speak publicly of the work the coaching staff does to prepare them for games and develop personal plans.
Player after player seems to be benefitting. Posey returned from having opted out of the shortened 2020 season to find a manager with a clear set of standards for him, including a day of rest each series and a concerted effort not to require pinch-hit appearances on those days. And while Posey landed on the injured list Friday with a bruised left thumb, the rest patterns had largely kept him fresh enough to spark a stunning rejuvenation in his age 34 season. Posey will hit the break with a .328 batting average and a .968 OPS.
“Thinking back earlier in my career, if I would have been told I would be starting an All-Star Game at age 34, I would be pretty happy about that,” said Posey, who will no longer be able to start in Denver due to the thumb injury, though he will be attending the festivities.
Crawford, another staple of those World Series teams of yore, is in the midst of one of the best offensive seasons in his career. After an up-and-down 2020 season, Crawford has said he has made some changes to the way he thinks about swing path — something multiple former big league executives point to as an area where the Giants may emerge as baseball trendsetters.
“I’ve gotten more and more comfortable with some of the stuff we’ve been working on, keeping a more consistent bat path and direction with my swing,” Crawford said earlier this week, explaining that the direction of his swing allows him to make the most of contact even when he is not able to barrel the ball.
Patience has become a key Giants virtue, too. Their hitters see more than four pitches per plate appearance, trailing only the Yankees and Detroit Tigers for the highest average in baseball. They swing and miss less than most of the league, hovering around the top offensive teams in baseball. Only four teams in the majors have drawn more walks. No team in baseball has hit more homers, making the Giants a living, breathing embodiment of the game’s move toward three true outcomes.
“With all the new analytics going around, too, walks are apparently valued more than singles these days,” outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said. “It’s something we all look to do.”
Meanwhile, the Giants rebuilt their pitching staff with veteran pitchers who had a history of flashing elite stuff but never seemed to put it all together consistently. They tried, so far successfully, to maximize preexisting strengths.
Starter Kevin Gausman, for example, had become an annually good starter with a remarkably good splitter. Instead of messing with the traditional four-pitch mix like he did at times in Baltimore and Atlanta, the Giants instructed Gausman to throw his fastball and splitter more often rather than mixing in the slider and the change-up just for the sake of it.
Gausman is now throwing almost 90 percent fastballs and splitters and pitching to a 1.74 ERA — a number that would lead the league if not for the superhuman season of a guy named Jacob deGrom.
The key then, in the most basic terms, was getting Gausman to remember what made him good all along and riding that strength to more success. The Giants are pitching to the second-best ERA in baseball — trailing only the free-spending Dodgers, who committed about as much to just David Price and Kenley Jansen this year than the Giants did to rotation pieces Gausman, Johnny Cueto, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood, Aaron Sanchez and Logan Webb.
Cueto, Posey, Crawford, Gausman, and others can all become free agents after this season, which is another reason the 2021 season was supposed to be more about transition than one last push for the old Giants guard. This team will have money to spend and the impetus to spend it. Change could be on the way.
But in a sport that has been so dominated by patterns of boom and bust, so committed to the idea that rebirth requires some losing here and there, the Giants seem to be an exception to the rule. Conventional wisdom suggests they may not be able to keep it up as the Padres and Dodgers get healthy in the second half. But if the Giants had stuck to conventional wisdom, they probably wouldn’t be here in the first place.