If anything seemed certain heading into the 2021 season, it was that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were destined for a meaningful collision. Flashy offseason acquisitions and seemingly unending spending sprees had positioned the defending World Series Champions and their suddenly formidable neighbors to the south as the preeminent teams in the National League. Both teams seemed built to be so dominant that one would take the division title and another a wild card spot, wrestling until the end, leaving the rest of the league to fight it out for the chance to take them down in October.