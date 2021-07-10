Trying to win at home without its four Olympians — Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett, Saori Takarada and Julia Roddar — made the task more daunting. But the Spirit controlled the game from the beginning, applying pressure to the Courage (5-3-1) by maintaining possession early in the first half. Its aggressiveness paid off in the 12th minute when a cross by defender Tegan McGrady landed at the feet of Hatch, who tucked it in the bottom left corner for a 1-0 lead.