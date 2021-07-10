“Many try and not all are successful,” said Joe Favorito, a communication and branding consultant. “You can’t just check the boxes and say, ‘I want to go get an esports team.’ You have to find out the ones that fit into your business without ever compromising what your main goal is. Sitting in the diverse global capital that Washington is in, and as the NFL tries to expand outside of its markets and continues to build ancillary media businesses, and with the value that an NFL franchise has, I don’t see why that couldn’t be possible — if they pick the right businesses.”