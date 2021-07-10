With two outs in the fourth, when Espino poked a single, Gerardo Parra was sent by third base coach Bobby Henlety and thrown out at home by center fielder Steven Duggar, at least five steps shy of scoring. With one out in the seventh, with runners on first and third, Parra ran on a sharp grounder to shortstop Brandon Crawford, the infield drawn in, and was thrown out by another wide margin. He thought it was hit slower and not straight at Crawford. And in the eighth, after the Nationals loaded the bases with three consecutive hits against Tyler Rogers, Parra reached for a first-pitch slider and hit into a threat-killing double play.