It was the opposite of optimal. And they soon fell to the Giants, 5-3, once that bullpen lapsed (again) and the offense failed to convert a number of chances. They are 42-45 and 5½ back of the New York Mets in the National League East. They stranded 10 men on base and were 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position, highlighting a pair of mistakes between third and home.
With two outs in the fourth, when Espino poked a single, Gerardo Parra was sent by third base coach Bobby Henlety and thrown out at home by center fielder Steven Duggar, at least five steps shy of scoring. With one out in the seventh, with runners on first and third, Parra ran on a sharp grounder to shortstop Brandon Crawford, the infield drawn in, and was thrown out by another wide margin. He thought it was hit slower and not straight at Crawford. And in the eighth, after the Nationals loaded the bases with three consecutive hits against Tyler Rogers, Parra reached for a first-pitch slider and hit into a threat-killing double play.
“Forget everything,” Parra said, summing up his feelings toward his performance Friday, several injuries and a loss after falling to the San Diego Padres on Thursday, 9-8, despite holding an 8-0 lead. “Tomorrow’s a new day.”
But Gomes’s oblique is the biggest concern, since the Nationals were already playing without backup catcher Alex Avila; and Gomes’s bat has helped cover the hole left by Kyle Schwarber and his strained right hamstring. Avila, 34, remains on the injured list with bilateral calf strains. Gomes appeared to wince after a swing, caught one warmup pitch from Espino and felt a sharp pain on the ensuing throw. He will be evaluated Saturday morning while the Nationals fly a catcher to the west coast.
With Tres Barrera rushing to put on his catching gear, outfielder Yadiel Hernandez walked out to catch the rest of Espino’s warmup. Barrera, 26, who possesses minimal major league experience, is the only healthy catcher left on the 40-man roster. So should Gomes go to the IL, Washington would have to clear space for a replacement from the minors. Raudy Read, the organization’s fourth catcher, so to speak, has been out of action since mid-May and is on the IL at Class AAA Rochester. Jakson Reetz, a recent call-up to Rochester from the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, seems to be the next in line.
Barrera, to his credit, finished Friday’s loss with a two-run triple and single in the eighth, one of the three consecutive hits before Rogers erased Parra. For one night, Hernandez was the club’s emergency catcher, taking reps in the batting cage before he ripped a pinch-hit single in the seventh. The best case, of course, is that Gomes is okay and a scramble is avoided. But scrambling has been this team’s perpetual mode.
“We’re working on stuff right now, to see what we can do and get somebody here,” Martinez said Friday night. “I don’t know who it’s going to be yet. We’ll see what happens with Yan tomorrow, but we definitely got to get someone on the way.”
If Gomes is sidelined — and that’s still an if — the Nationals will be down their starting catcher, backup catcher, starting left fielder, second starter, fourth starter and two relievers who were once expected to shoulder high-leverage innings. That’s Gomes, Avila, Schwarber, Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross, Tanner Rainey and Will Harris on the shelf, respectively. Espino, then, was tasked with relieving the relievers with another strong outing against the Giants, a team he handcuffed in early June. He just couldn’t pull that off.
Espino threw 31 pitches and yielded a run in the first. He threw 17 more in the second and was on the wrong end of a two-run homer for light-hitting catcher Curt Casali. He was hooked in the fourth, once the Giants punched back-to-back two-out singles, and Martinez turned to lefty Sam Clay. On Thursday, Martinez inserted Clay for the ninth, leaving Brad Hand in the bullpen, and the San Diego Padres rallied for a walk-off single. In a quick shot at redemption, Clay navigated out of the fourth, though a bit shakily, before he was tagged for Darin Ruf’s solo homer in the fifth.
Clay threw 13 pitches Thursday and 21 on Friday. Suero, who allowed a solo homer to Wilmer Flores, threw 12 Thursday and 10 on Friday. Coming into the game, the only fresh relievers were Hand, Kyle McGowin, Jefry Rodriguez and Ryne Harper. Clay, McGowin, Suero and Harper each got the call behind Espino.
“I had a little something in my head telling me, ‘Hey, try to go as deep as you can,’ ” Espino said of wanting to ease some strain off the bullpen. “But I definitely need to go hitter by hitter, inning by inning, and try to go as deep as I can, not trying to put any pressure on myself.”
Twelve days ago, when the Nationals returned from a trip to Miami, they stared down a 14-game stretch that could have defined their first half. They had recently leaped back into the division race. They had games against the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres, all playoff teams. And now they are 5-7 in those contests, not good enough to continue their late-June rhythm, but not bad enough to count them out.
Yet they have slipped to fourth place and their roster is hanging by a thread. It is the perfect time to reset and hope for better results — and better injury luck — on the other side of the break. If only they could swath their players in bubble wrap until then.