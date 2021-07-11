“While I am vaccinated and have passed the required pre travel Covid test, not enough time has passed for me to comfortably join the charter flight and risk exposure to the other players and personnel on board,” the 42-year-old Watson said in a statement. He expressed gratitude to the R&A, golf’s Scotland-based governing body, for helping him in “navigating UK policy for such situations.”
Matsuyama, whose triumph at Augusta National in April made him the first Japanese man to win a major, tested positive while competing earlier this month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He was forced to withdraw from that tournament before its second round and, according to the R&A, has been in isolation since.
“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open,” Matsuyama said in a statement released by the R&A, which described him as symptom-free but continuing to return positive tests. “Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety.”
“I feel badly missing The Open and look forward to playing again at St. Andrews next year,” continued Matsuyama, 29. “I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”
Also withdrawing from the British Open on Sunday was 2001 champion David Duval, for unspecified reasons. In all, according to the Associated Press, 13 players who had been planning to compete at Royal St. George’s have pulled out, including seven of the top 75 in the world rankings.
At No. 18, Matsuyama is the highest-ranked of that group. He is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, an eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour and a three-time winner on the European Tour whose best finish at the British Open was a tie for sixth in 2013.
Watson rose to 52nd in the world after tying for sixth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His most recent win on the PGA Tour was at the Travelers Championship in June 2018, and his best finish at the British Open was a tie for 23rd in 2012.
In his statement Sunday, Watson wrote: “Like many of you, I look forward to watching the Open Championship on TV. Since I will be watching from the comfort of my couch I would not mind seeing the field have to deal with a little rain and strong winds! Best of luck to all the players. I look forward to returning to the Open Championship next year.”
The 2020 British Open was set to be held at Royal St. George’s but the event was canceled because of the pandemic. It was the first cancellation of the tournament, first held in 1860, since World War II.
Withdrawing from the British Open could help Matsuyama become cleared in time to compete at the Olympics, which will be held in his native country. He could be tabbed for a prominent role in the Opening Ceremonies later this month in Tokyo.
Taking the places of Matsuyama, Watson and Duval at the British Open will be Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin. On Saturday, alternates Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt were tabbed to replace Matthew Wolff, K.H. Lee and Danny Lee, whose reported reasons for withdrawing did not include the coronavirus.
