“I tried to be more aggressive,” he said curtly. “That’s all. We didn’t win the game. It doesn’t really matter.”
Antetokounmpo’s big night might not have affected the outcome, but it was significant on several levels. It was further proof that he can play at a high level for heavy minutes after hyperextending his left knee in the Eastern Conference finals. It showed that Antetokounmpo can keep Phoenix’s stellar defense off balance with his transition finishes, loping drives to the hoop and midrange jumpers. And it was a reminder that the Bucks will need greater scoring contributions from Antetokounmpo’s teammates than they received in Game 2, a 10-point loss in which they trailed for the entire second half.
“We know that Giannis carried us offensively,” guard Jrue Holiday said. “To be able to do that in such a crucial game is huge. We know that he’s capable of more than 42 [points]. It’s definitely exciting and great to know that we have that, but we’ve got to help him out a little bit.”
Antetokounmpo uncorked several forceful dunks in the opening minutes and then put together a 20-point third-quarter flurry, but Phoenix should have been thrilled by its ability to limit the five-time all-star’s supporting cast. Holiday managed just 17 points on 21 shots. Khris Middleton finished with 11 points on 16 shots. Brook Lopez had eight points on 10 shots.
Collectively, Antetokounmpo’s teammates shot 27 for 71 (38 percent) and attempted just five free throws. They were outscored by 13 points in the eight minutes he was off the court. The Bucks, who came together following Antetokounmpo’s injury to deliver two wins over the Atlanta Hawks, have struggled to play cohesively on offense against an active and disciplined Suns defense.
But there are some reasons for optimism. Milwaukee is returning home to Fiserv Forum, where it is 7-1 in the postseason. In the second round against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks came home down 2-0 but won all three of their home games before taking Game 7 on the road. After their sole home loss of the playoffs, in Game 1 against the Hawks, the Bucks responded with a 34-point blowout.
The Bucks also will cherish the extra day off that came with the venue change; Game 2 was their eighth in 16 days. Middleton and Holiday rank second and third in minutes played this postseason, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that their shooting efficiency has taken a hit in the Finals.
Holiday, who has shot 11 for 35 (31.4 percent) in the series, has been asked to carry a heavy defensive burden that often includes pressuring Chris Paul as he brings the ball up the court. Uncharacteristically, Holiday missed multiple open layups and made just 5 of 12 attempts from inside five feet in Game 2, a likely sign of fatigue.
“We’re at the end of the season, and to be able to pick somebody up in full court and be fighting me the whole game,” Holiday said, “to be able to come down toward the end of the game and knock down shots, sometimes your legs might be tired or your arms or whatever. ... At times, it might get tiring for offense, and I know I’m just going to have to exhaust myself on defense.”
The 31-year-old has logged at least 38 minutes in nine of his past 10 games during the first deep postseason run of his 12-year career. He has logged 203 more minutes than Paul during the playoffs.
Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer has no better alternative than to keep putting more on Holiday’s plate. Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo was lost for the playoffs in the first round with a foot injury, backups Bryn Forbes and Jeff Teague have been major defensive liabilities, and sixth man Pat Connaughton has seen his role dramatically increase in the Finals.
“I think there is a great challenge for Jrue,” Budenholzer said. “But it’s the playoffs. It’s the Finals. I think everybody has got to be able to do it at a high level on both ends of the court. I certainly appreciate and respect what Jrue has got to do defensively and do it in big minutes. But we feel like he can do both.”
Labeling Holiday as the sole scapegoat for Milwaukee’s offensive struggles would be unfair and inaccurate. When they are clicking on all cylinders, the Bucks rack up assists and three-pointers. For evidence, look no further than their 34 assists and 22 three-pointers in a Game 2 blowout of the Miami Heat in the first round.
But Milwaukee has rarely reached those levels during a postseason run that has been driven largely by its defensive intensity, rebounding prowess and resolve. After averaging 25.5 assists during the regular season, the Bucks have averaged 22.6 in the playoffs. And after shooting 38.9 percent on three-pointers in the regular season, that has plummeted to 31.7 percent in the postseason, which ranks 14th of the 16 playoff teams and last among the eight that advanced out of the first round.
Antetokounmpo’s ability to step up his individual scoring can paper over those problems at times, but it doesn’t resolve them. During his prolific third quarter in Game 2, for example, only one of his five baskets was assisted. He did the rest of his damage as an isolation scorer or from the free throw line.
As spectacular as the one-man show was to watch, Milwaukee is best served when the ball is skipping around the perimeter, when its shooters are being fed open looks in rhythm and when Antetokounmpo has the luxury of picking his spots to attack. Budenholzer acknowledged that the Bucks’ “ball movement can be a little bit better” as they proceed in this series.
“Phoenix definitely made us work defensively, and that’s something we need to do to them as well,” Lopez added. “They made us work, and we didn’t really make them work as much defensively.”