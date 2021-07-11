Even though Milwaukee’s shooters wobbled from the three-point arc, making only 5 of 18 attempts in the first half before finishing 14 for 36, one particularly errant jack from center Brook Lopez missed so badly that forward P.J. Tucker was the only one in position to save the ball from going out of bounds. And it just so happened that Antetokounmpo was thundering down the lane at the same time and arrived at his launchpad for a dunk just as Tucker sent in the pass.