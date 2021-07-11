Wright and Rivera may well be the right leaders in the correct positions for the Washington Football Team as the 2021 season approaches. Here’s hoping they are. But that’s not the test. The test will be whether the practices they put in place are allowed to flourish and foster into 2022, 2023 — and beyond. The NFL’s wrist slap of Daniel Snyder was just that, painless. Yes, his wife’s name is on his old office door. But his will return, and for more than 20 years, that mere fact has trumped all others in Ashburn. For the results to change, he will have to, too. Is that even possible?