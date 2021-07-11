Thousands of fans started early Sunday. People started queuing outside pubs early in the day for the 8 p.m. kickoff and were allowed to stay until 11:15 p.m. The government extended opening hours Sunday night in case the game went into extra time, which it did. Initially, many of the street scenes had a festive, carnival feel, with full-voiced singing, cheering and honking. But as the beer flowed and hours passed by, some of the scenes turned ugly.