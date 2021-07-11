England and Italy will vie for continental supremacy in the European Championship on Sunday, after penalty kicks helped send both teams through to the final.

England secured its first European Championship final appearance when Harry Kane recovered his 104th-minute penalty miss and scored the game-winning goal in the semifinal against Denmark. The Three Lions, whose men’s side last won a major trophy when it took home the 1966 World Cup, hope to end a 55-year title drought.

Italy has beaten every opponent it has faced throughout Euro 2020. It bested Spain on penalty kicks in the semifinal and look to win the title after finishing second-best in 2000 and 2012.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the Euro 2020 final

  • Matchup: Italy vs. England.
  • Location: Wembley Stadium, London.
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET.
  • TV: ESPN.
  • Streaming: ESPN+.