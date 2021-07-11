Italy has beaten every opponent it has faced throughout Euro 2020. It bested Spain on penalty kicks in the semifinal and look to win the title after finishing second-best in 2000 and 2012.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about the Euro 2020 final
Luke Shaw puts England ahead in second minute
England had been criticized for employing what appeared to be an overly defensive lineup for Sunday’s final, but two of its defenders connected to give the Three Lions an early lead and the fastest goal in Euro final history.
Right back Kieran Trippier whipped a cross to the near side of the field and left back Luke Shaw scored on a first-touch shot to put England ahead in the second minute.
History shows Italy as the more experienced side in major finals
Two years after England won its first and only World Cup title, the reigning champions were defeated in the European Championship semifinal by Yugoslavia, who would then lose to Italy in the 1968 final.
That tournament represented a zenith in both Italy and England’s Euro competition history, with the Azzurri finishing as runners-up in 2000 and 2012, and England never finishing better than third until this year.
England is seeking a first European championship in its first final appearance. Italy, which last won the World Cup in 2006, is pursuing its first Euro crown in 53 years.
The Italians have played in more major tournament finals (six World Cups, now four European Championships) than any European nation except Germany (14). England, the country that invented the modern game in the 19th century, will play in its first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.
Novak Djokovic won’t say if he’s rooting for England or Italy
Standing on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic was asked to predict the winner of the other big sports event happening Sunday just a few miles from where he’d won his sixth Wimbledon singles championship.
He wasn’t about to risk alienating the English fans who had cheered him on or the Italian partisans who had rooted for Matteo Berrettini, the man he had vanquished, by choosing a winner of the Euro championship game between England and Italy when BBC presenter Sue Barker asked for his “unbiased view” on the Wembley Stadium match.
“You’re putting me in a very awkward position right now,” he said with a laugh. “I’m a huge football fan, so I will enjoy the football tonight.”
England heads to the Euro 2020 final, bringing with it a new kind of post-Brexit English fandom
LONDON — On Sunday at Wembley Stadium, England will face Italy in the European Championship final as it seeks its first major tournament title since the 1966 World Cup. The run through Euro 2020 has turned Manager Gareth Southgate into a bit of a folk hero. It has sent fans into a frenzy. Prince George showed up in the stands, and Queen Elizabeth II offered her support.
But amid all that, England’s success has revealed another story, one about a new kind of post-Brexit Englishness. The team has become a symbol of a diverse, multicultural nation, showcasing an Englishness that many are excited by.