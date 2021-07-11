Arlington police said the alleged incident “stems from an investigation the department is conducting.” Citing the nature of the charge and the age of the alleged victim, police said they could provide no further information.
“The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless. Barkevious Mingo is innocent,” an attorney for Mingo, Lukas Garcia, said in a statement to NFL Network. “At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”
Under the charge, per Texas’s penal code, Mingo could be accused of a second-degree or third-degree felony. If the former, and he is convicted, Mingo could face up to 20 years in prison.
The Falcons signed Mingo in March to a one-year deal in free agency. He spent the 2020 season with the Chicago Bears after previous stops with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. With the Patriots, Mingo helped the team stage a stunning comeback to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Mingo began his NFL career in Cleveland, after the Browns made him the sixth overall pick of the 2013 draft out of LSU. Arlington police records listed him as a resident of West Monroe, La.
Read more: