In their Group B opener Sunday, the young Americans scored an early goal, then performed like a team with mixed parts in surviving a scare from undermanned Haiti, 1-0, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.
This was not the same group that won the Nations League last month. And most of the personnel will face long odds of making the cut for World Cup qualifiers.
The biennial tournament, however, will allow Berhalter to evaluate many MLS players. There is also the tasty prospect of reengaging with arch-rival Mexico in the Aug. 1 final in Las Vegas.
Sam Vines, a 22-year-old left back from the Colorado Rapids, scored in the eighth minute for his first international goal. The United States will remain in Kansas City to play Martinique on Thursday and Canada next Sunday.
Haiti faced emotional and physical challenges. It played with heavy hearts following the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse last week — players wore black armbands — and the roster was left shorthanded after five players and an assistant coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
Because the Gold Cup is an official tournament, Berhalter was well within his right to summon his best players, many of whom are employed by clubs in Europe’s biggest leagues. Instead, he allowed his stars to concentrate on preseason with their clubs and the World Cup qualifying schedule, which will begin with a visit to El Salvador on Sept. 2.
In the place of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and others, Berhalter called in a mix of secondary veterans and international newcomers, such as goalkeeper Matt Turner (New England Revolution), who on Sunday made his second appearance. Five other starters had appeared in fewer than 10 senior matches.
The most promising prospect, striker Daryl Dike, a second-year pro who enjoyed a sensational loan with English club Barnsley this spring, did not start because of minor ailments.
After center back Walker Zimmerman’s bid hit the crossbar, the Americans went ahead.
Right back Shaq Moore, one of only four European-based players on the 23-man roster, crossed into the heart of the penalty area. Gyasi Zardes, the most-experienced starter, used a clever touch to lift the ball to the back side for Vines’s running header.
What seemed like the start of a blowout turned into a nervy affair. U.S. winger Paul Arriola (D.C. United) left in the 14th minute with a hamstring injury, drawing French-based Nicholas Gioacchini off the bench.
Derrick Etienne Jr., a U.S.-born Haitian attacker, squandered a golden scoring chance, and Haiti’s direct play created danger.
U.S. pressure continued through the half, but the last act was not good enough. Haiti enjoyed the better of play early in the second half.
The Americans were well aware of the dangers in group play. On Saturday, Mexico, the tournament favorite playing at almost full strength, was held to a 0-0 draw by rebuilding Trinidad and Tobago in Arlington, Tex.
With the attack sputtering, Berhalter turned in the 62nd minute to Dike, 21, and Gianluca Busio, 19, a Sporting Kansas City attacker making his national team debut. Later, James Sands and Eryk Williamson, an Alexandria, Va., native and former University of Maryland standout, made their first appearances.
Gioacchini’s low shot struck the far post, and Busio’s 25-yard blast was punched out by goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre. Turner remained active, though he did not need to make any difficult saves. After a wild scramble in the box during stoppage time, Berhalter and the Americans were able to exhale.
CANADA 4, MARTINIQUE 1: The Canadians responded to an early deficit with three goals in 10 minutes to claim first place in Group B. Cyle Larin, Jonathan Osorio and Stephen Eustáquio scored between the 16th and 26th minutes and Theo Corbeanu added a late goal for Canada, which will play Haiti on Thursday.
“It’s going to be tight in this group," Canadian Coach John Herdman said. “Everyone wants to win the group to control their destiny for the next round. To get a [three-goal victory], I’m happy about that.”
