The move allowed teams to scout players at the College World Series and see high school players whose seasons were delayed by the pandemic. It allowed for the scheduling of a pre-draft combine in the mold of the NFL’s popular event. And it enabled MLB to bring potential future stars into the spotlight already pointed at the Futures Game, Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.
For years, Major League Baseball has sought ways to make its draft more marketable, more like the super-hyped reality television experiences the NFL and NBA stage every year. But unlike those entering the NBA and NFL, MLB draft prospects don’t usually spend the years before their draft day playing in nationally televised games at high-profile college programs, surrounded by as much hype as their professional colleagues.
For every draftee that spent his pre-draft years in front of raucous SEC crowds, a dozen or so more drew scouts to far-flung high school fields with a few devoted parents in the stands. Baseball players rarely begin their professional careers as household names and can require years of seasoning before fans see them on a major league roster. Plus, the few players who begin their careers as household names do not always finish them that way.
So the MLB draft has always been more of an esoteric experience, though MLB decided to try something new this year by moving the draft out of MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, N.J., and into a Denver theater. ESPN joined MLB Network in providing live coverage.
That coverage included bringing eight prospects out to Denver to attend the draft in person, to shake hands with Commissioner Rob Manfred and sit for live interviews. One of those eight prospects was Louisville catcher Henry Davis, considered one of the more polished hitters in the draft after he hit .370 for the Cardinals this season.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took Davis first Sunday night, choosing him over a quartet of promising high school shortstops and the two Vanderbilt aces who have garnered headlines all year. Davis is the second college catcher taken first overall in the past three years, joining Baltimore Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman.
One of those Vanderbilt aces, Jack Leiter, went second to the Texas Rangers, 37 years after the Yankees drafted his father, Al Leiter, in the second round. Leiter and his Commodores teammate Kumar Rocker were long considered first-round locks as the most prominent stars from a college program known for churning out major leaguers.
The school has emerged as such a major league pipeline, in fact, that Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin joined MLB Network’s live coverage of the event and was on the broadcast when Leiter became the 13th first-round pick Vanderbilt has produced during his tenure there.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the draft was shortened from the usual 40 rounds to five. This year, MLB and its players negotiated a 20-round draft, and while the future remains uncertain, a shorter draft seems likely to stick in part because MLB’s takeover of the minor leagues before this season resulted in the elimination of 40 entry-level affiliates and the dozens of baseball jobs they provided.
And while it remains to be seen whether a July draft will become the norm, or whether 20 rounds will become a staple, the added time seemed to allow for some shuffling and surprises at the top.
For weeks, shortstop Marcelo Mayer seemed like he could join Adrián González as the second No. 1 pick from Eastlake High in Chula Vista, Calif. For weeks, prospect analysts wondered if multiple high school shortstops might get chosen before proven college starters. And for weeks, it seemed that the Vanderbilt starters would be the first two starters taken.
But instead of a college pitcher or athletic high school shortstop, the Detroit Tigers drafted high school right-hander Jackson Jobe third overall. Mayer became the first of the high school shortstops taken when the Boston Red Sox selected him fourth.
The Baltimore Orioles, always a good bet to choose a college player who may cost less to sign than a top high school talent, chose outfielder Colton Cowser from Sam Houston State. Cowser earned Southland Conference player of the year honors after he hit .374 with 16 homers in 2021. Texas high school shortstop Jordan Lawler, also considered a justifiable first overall pick, went to the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 6.
In another twist, the Kansas City Royals passed on Rocker and established college left-hander Jordan Wicks to choose emergent Connecticut high school lefty Frank Mozzicato, who was not ranked on MLB.com’s draft board entering the 2021 season after the pandemic canceled his 2020 campaign.
Mozzicato, then, became the seventh pick in a draft that, for all the talk of data taking the human factor out of baseball, revealed a clear lack of consensus among seasoned evaluators about which kind of players with which kind of track records are best poised to succeed in today’s game.
Like he had in Secaucus for many years, Manfred took the stage in Denver to announce each of those early picks. Each time he stepped to the podium, fans in the room booed him. Some baseball traditions — such as discontent with the state of the sport and those who govern it — remain intact.