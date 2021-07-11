Since Mike Rizzo took over as general manager in 2009, the Nationals had taken four position players in the first round before Sunday: Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Brian Goodwin and Carter Kieboom. The most recent was Kieboom in 2016. Like House, he was a high school shortstop out of Georgia. But Kieboom has already been moved to third — at least for now — with the Nationals building around star shortstop Trea Turner. Luis García, a shortstop they signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, is 21 and primarily playing second base in the minors.