“People are already kind of describing like a Ryan Zimmerman type,” said House, who watched the draft from home with family and friends. “So I got to live up to that, for sure.”
House is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, a bigger shortstop, and bats right-handed. Next comes the question of whether the Nationals can sign him, and how much it will take. Typically, if a team uses a top pick on a high school player, it has intel that the player will sign. House gave a quick “Yes, sir,” when asked Sunday if he plans to sign. But he is committed to the University of Tennessee and could still enroll there. The slot value for the 11th pick is $4,547,500.
If the Nationals land House for less than that, they would have more flexibility with their total bonus pool of $8.77 million. And if House signs over slot value, Washington would have less money for their remaining selections. House slid in a draft that broke from most predictions after it was moved back to July so college players could finish their seasons. At Winder-Barrow High, House was a standout infielder and pitcher. He finished his senior season hitting .549 (50 for 91) with 12 doubles, eight homers, 29 walks, nine strikeouts and 21 stolen bases.
Scouting sites note his potential to hit for average and power at the professional level. They also call him a solid defender for his size, and the Nationals have often drafted middle infielders who wind up shifting around the diamond.
“That’s what I work toward every day, just beating everyone out at short and just proving that I can stay at short,” said House, who compared himself to a young Trevor Story, the 6-foot-2, two-time all-star shortstop for the Colorado Rockies.
“Because that’s where I feel comfortable,” House continued. “That’s where my bread and butter is.”
The Nationals also had interest in high school outfielder Benny Montgomery (who went eighth to the Colorado Rockies) and Miami (Ohio) right-hander Sam Bachman (who went ninth to the Los Angeles Angels). Kumar Rocker, a popular right-hander out of Vanderbilt, went 10th to the New York Mets, just ahead of the Nationals.
Since Mike Rizzo took over as general manager in 2009, the Nationals had taken four position players in the first round before Sunday: Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Brian Goodwin and Carter Kieboom. The most recent was Kieboom in 2016. Like House, he was a high school shortstop out of Georgia. But Kieboom has already been moved to third — at least for now — with the Nationals building around star shortstop Trea Turner. Luis García, a shortstop they signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, is 21 and primarily playing second base in the minors.
In recent years, the Nationals have also drafted shortstops Jackson Cluff and Sammy Infante in the early rounds, with Infante signing out of high school in 2020. They signed Yasel Antuna, another Dominican shortstop, in the same international signing period as García. There’s a clear strategy of adding versatile infielders, then figuring out where to put them all. That’s not to say House’s future is away from shortstop. It’s just that the Nationals like to have options when plotting theirs.
“Keep working on my side-to-side movement at shortstop,” House said. “All these smaller guys, I’m going to have to work harder because I am bigger. I’m going to have to work harder and do the best at what I’m doing just to stay at short.”
