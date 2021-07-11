Erick Fedde was shaky in the first inning, yielded a three-run homer to Curt Casali in the second, then gutted through the fifth at 95 pitches, becoming only the second Nationals starter to record 15 outs on a seven-game road trip. And the offense was shut down by Giants ace Kevin Gausman, who is headed to Denver for the All-Star Game on Tuesday — along with Trea Turner, Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and Max Scherzer from Washington.
Gausman could finish this season as a Cy Young candidate. In Sunday’s series finale, at the close of the first half, he showed why. He struck out nine and held the Nationals to four hits in six-plus innings before handing a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam to his bullpen in the seventh. The Nationals managed just one run after Josh Harrison grounded out, Ryan Zimmerman popped out and Victor Robles struck out swinging against Dominic Leone, all in a row.
The all-star break, though a bit past the midway point of the schedule, is a good chance to take stock. At 42-47, the Nationals are six games behind the New York Mets in the National League East, in fourth place behind the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. They have dropped nine of their past 11 games.
Yes, they’ve been very banged up, with Stephen Strasburg, Schwarber, Yan Gomes, Joe Ross, Tanner Rainey, Alex Avila, Jordy Mercer, Will Harris and Kyle McGowin all on the injured list. (McGowin went there Sunday with right biceps tendinitis.) And, yes, they just finished 14 games against teams in playoff position, going 5-9 while being swept by the first-place Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. But regardless of injuries, or the strength of each opponent, cracks have shown in the rotation (with Jon Lester), in middle relief (take your pick) and in the lineup (with the regulars unable to consistently compensate for the fill-ins). Sunday was just the latest example.
No team accounts for starting the year with nine players on the coronavirus-related injured list. The Nationals, certainly, didn’t expect Strasburg to log 21⅔ innings across four months, making two trips to the IL with a strained right shoulder and nerve irritation in his neck. Or how about Schwarber following a historic stretch, a run of 16 homers in 18 games, by suffering a significant strain in his right hamstring. Or Will Harris, one of their top relievers, undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
That sort of luck carves out a rotation spot for journeyman Paolo Espino. It forces a team to start Humberto Arteaga at shortstop, sign Alcides Escobar to replace him and line its bullpen with Kyle Lobstein, Jefry Rodriguez and Andrés Machado. Washington used 45 players in the first half, from Scherzer to Jakson Reetz, the 25-year-old catcher who rushed across the country Saturday morning because the club is down its starter and backup at the position.
So it’s no wonder that, in the past two weeks, the Nationals have basically offset a 12-3 push up the standings. But that late-June surge will keep them in the mix through the break. With some rest, and with a lot of division games ahead, the manager is choosing a familiar tone. To buy or sell, however, is a question that will trail his team through the July 30 trade deadline.
“Our starting pitching needs to get better; we need to go deeper in games,” Martinez said Sunday morning. “Our bullpen has done well, but they’ve been used a lot, so we definitely need ... if we had to improve on something, we need to get some depth out of our starting pitching. ... If we can do that, keep our bullpen sound, we’re going to take off again. I know we are.”
Any backing of their manager would happen after the break. The Nationals arrived there with a quiet thud, unable to solve Gausman, Leone, Tyler Rogers or Jake McGee. A three-run homer for Casali, a replacement catcher, isn’t always enough to take a game. Washington relievers Austin Voth, Daniel Hudson and Kyle Finnegan even gave the bats a chance to flip the score with one or two cuts.
But if the first half proved anything about the Nationals, it is that they’re prone to unbalanced efforts. The offense explodes and they blow an 8-0 lead in San Diego. The pitchers hold on, if only by a thread, but the offense can’t punch its way out of a slump. On the other side of the next four days, they’ll hope for health to smooth the inconsistencies. That’s a mix of logical and aspirational, perhaps expecting too much of a team that, to date, has lapsed more than clicked. Soon, though, one way or another, the necessary answers will arrive.
