But if the first half proved anything about the Nationals, it is that they’re prone to unbalanced efforts. The offense explodes and they blow an 8-0 lead in San Diego. The pitchers hold on, if only by a thread, but the offense can’t punch its way out of a slump. On the other side of the next four days, they’ll hope for health to smooth the inconsistencies. That’s a mix of logical and aspirational, perhaps expecting too much of a team that, to date, has lapsed more than clicked. Soon, though, one way or another, the necessary answers will arrive.