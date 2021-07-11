The reason is simple: the Olympic format is the best of three sets rather than the best-of-five men typically play and McEnroe believes someone could knock him off in Japan. Djokovic, a bronze medalist in Beijing in 2008, lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, falling in two sets determined by tiebreakers. It was, he said then, “one of the toughest losses in my life."