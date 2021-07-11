Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, won the women’s title on Saturday.
Berrettini, a big server from Italy, extinguished the hopes of Hubert Hurkacz, who had beaten Roger Federer, with a four-set semifinal win on Friday. Djokovic advanced to the final with a competitive but tidy straight-set victory over Denis Shapovalov.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Sunday’s final
A Grand Slam is on the line. And so is a Golden Slam.
The third leg of tennis’s Grand Slam of tournaments is a tantalizing possibility for Novak Djokovic as he faces Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon singles championship, but there’s a little more on the line as well.
Djokovic will play for Serbia in the Tokyo Olympics, which means that a gold medal there and a U.S. Open championship in September would complete the so-called “Golden Slam.” Completing the Grand Slam is a more likely possibility than the other, according to John McEnroe.
“I believe he will win the Grand Slam,” he said on ESPN Sunday, “but I don’t think he will win the Golden Slam.”
The reason is simple: the Olympic format is the best of three sets rather than the best-of-five men typically play and McEnroe believes someone could knock him off in Japan. Djokovic, a bronze medalist in Beijing in 2008, lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, falling in two sets determined by tiebreakers. It was, he said then, “one of the toughest losses in my life."
Among the men expected to play in Tokyo are Roger Federer, who has never won Olympic gold in singles, and Andy Murray, who is a two-time singles gold medalist. Rafael Nadal will not play in Tokyo.
A Wimbledon first: a woman will be in the umpire’s chair for the men’s final
For the first time in Wimbledon’s storied history, there will be a female chair umpire for the men’s singles championship.
Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday in the final men’s match of the tournament, which began in 1877. Cicak, a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012, is an experienced hand who has worked at 15 Wimbledon tournaments in a row. She was in the chair for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s singles final (in which Petra Kvitova defeated Eugenie Bouchard) and the women’s doubles final in 2017.
She also worked the women’s singles gold-medal match, won by Monica Puig, during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
In Wimbledon and Euros, Italy brings special flavor to London
It will be impossible to miss the “tricolore” hue of Sunday’s big sports events in London.
In the afternoon, Matteo Berrettini will bid to become the first Italian to win the Wimbledon singles title and at night Italy’s soccer team will face England in the European Championship final.
The soccer game was on Berrettini’s mind as he sat for an ESPN interview Saturday and joked that he might “go with the trophy” to Wembley, the site of the Euro 2020 final. Of course, he first has to get past Novak Djokovic, a task that he knows is daunting.
On Saturday, he expressed his pride in his presence in the final and wished the Azzurri well in the Euro match in a social media post.
A few things to know about Matteo Berrettini
For the first time, an Italian will play for the Wimbledon men’s singles championship, hoping against hope to stop the formidable Novak Djokovic from taking a third step toward winning tennis’s Grand Slam.
Matteo Berrettini, the tournament’s seventh seed, beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (7-3), 6-4 in a semifinal Friday. Never mind that Hurkacz is “one of my best friends on tour,” Berrettini was on a mission. That step into the semis marked only the second time an Italian man had made the final four at Wimbledon, with Nicola Pietrangeli the last in 1960.
Berrettini, 25, is not to be taken lightly, though. He advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals in 2019, losing in straight sets to Rafael Nadal.
“Obviously the job is not done yet,” Berrettini said Friday after his semifinal win. “I want to get the trophy now that I’m here. But it’s just [a] really unbelievable feeling.”
This has been an up and down season for him as he battled a recurring abdominal injury that left him unable to serve for a while. “I kind of saw those ghosts again of my body kind of struggling,” he said.
“Again, I came back stronger. I think I fully deserve to be here. I want to enjoy [it] like I did today. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. My first final in Wimbledon, it’s just crazy to think about it.”
Rafael Nadal will return to U.S. tennis next month
Rafael Nadal, Spain’s 20-time Grand Slam champion whose fighting spirit has won legions of fans, will compete in Washington’s Citi Open for the first time this summer.
Tournament officials announced Nadal’s participation Thursday morning.
It marks the first time this century that one of the sport’s Big Three, who have set the standard for excellence in men’s tennis the past 15 years, has entered Washington’s hard-court classic.
Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are locked in a battle for the most Grand Slam singles championships in men’s history — Nadal and Federer are tied with a record 20; Djokovic is heavily favored to equal that mark Sunday at Wimbledon.
For Nadal, 35, next month’s Citi Open will mark his return to competition after he took time off following his grueling French Open semifinal against Djokovic on June 11.
Ashleigh Barty’s Wimbledon dream comes true
WIMBLEDON, England — The Wimbledon women’s final Saturday was a testament to the mental side of tennis, with neither Australia’s Ashleigh Barty nor the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova able to produce at her best over the nearly two-hour contest.
The result was a roller-coaster ride — the first three-set women’s final at the All England Club since 2012 — in which Barty prevailed, 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, to realize a childhood dream, taking her place as a Wimbledon champion alongside her idol, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who prevailed in 1971 and 1980.
Barty, 25, crouched on the well-worn Centre Court grass and covered her face, overcome by a torrent of emotions, when Pliskova’s final backhand error sealed the victory. When she rose and came to the net to share an embrace with her opponent, the tears were evident. “I hope I’ve made Evonne proud,” Barty said, her voice cracking, during the on-court interview that followed.