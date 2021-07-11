A familiar face returns to Centre Court on Sunday, when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini in the men’s final at Wimbledon.

Djokovic is a five-time Wimbledon champion who has 19 Grand Slam titles. He is also the de facto defending champion at Wimbledon. The tournament was not played in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, won the women’s title on Saturday.

Berrettini, a big server from Italy, extinguished the hopes of Hubert Hurkacz, who had beaten Roger Federer, with a four-set semifinal win on Friday. Djokovic advanced to the final with a competitive but tidy straight-set victory over Denis Shapovalov.

What to know about Sunday’s final

  • Matchup: Matteo Berrettini vs. Novak Djokovic.
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, England.
  • Time: 9 a.m. Eastern time.
  • TV: ESPN.
  • Streaming: ESPN+