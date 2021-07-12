Here’s what you need to know.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the British Open?
There’s a five-hour time difference between Sandwich and the U.S. East Coast, meaning early-rising American golf fans are in for a treat. Another wrinkle this year is that most of the NBC Sports play-by-play crew will be calling the action stateside from network studios in Connecticut, though a contingent of on-site reporters will be walking the course in England.
Thursday-Friday (All times Eastern)
1:30 a.m.-4 a.m.: Peacock (streaming)
4 a.m.-3 p.m.: Golf Channel
3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Peacock
Saturday
5 a.m.-7 a.m.: Golf Channel and Peacock
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: NBC
Sunday
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: Golf Channel and Peacock
7 a.m.-2 p.m.: NBC
Who’s in the British Open field?
The British Open attracts 156 of the game’s best players, among them former champions age 60 or younger, the top 10 from the previous British Open, the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, recent major winners and others who made it via recent success or qualifying tournaments.
A number of big names will miss the tournament, however, including Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2015 British Open champion Zach Johnson, who both tested positive for the coronavirus, and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who came into close contact with someone who tested positive. South Korean stars Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim also will not be at Royal St. George’s to focus on the Olympic golf tournament (should they win a medal, they would be able to opt out of mandatory South Korean military service).
Tiger Woods, the British Open winner in 2000, 2005 and 2006, still is recovering from the severe injuries suffered in a February car crash and will be absent for the first time since 2017.
What is the British Open cut?
Unlike regular PGA Tour and European Tour events, in which the top 65 players and ties make the cut, the British Open cut is the top 70 and ties after two rounds. This tournament and the PGA Championship are the two majors to have this cut line (the Masters cut is the top 50 and ties and the U.S. Open cut is the top 60 and ties).
This means at least 45 percent of the field will be playing on the weekend.
Are there covid restrictions at the British Open?
The golfers will be subject to strict guidelines that limit the size of their traveling parties to a caddie plus two other members of their core group (coach, trainer, translator or family member). Their off-course movements also will be severely limited and they will not be allowed to share houses, as some typically do, or to mix with the general public at restaurants or stores.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, 32,000 fans will be allowed onto the course each day, which would make the British Open the most-attended golf major since the last British Open in 2019. This fact is not lost on the golfers, whose movements have not been so restricted while playing at recent tournaments in the United States.
“It seems like us as players, we’re jumping through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they’re having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament, so I don’t know,” Rickie Fowler said, per the Associated Press. “I can’t really answer questions clearly with all that going on.”
What is the British Open course like?
Royal St. George’s is hosting the British Open for the 15th time, which trails only St. Andrews and Muirfield among the tournament’s current course rotation. It will play to a par 70 this week.
Its coastal location and treeless terrain mean the wind could wreak havoc with shots this week, with things further complicated by lumpy, undulating terrain that can send safe-looking shots bounding into bunkers that tend to run quite deep and the usual gnarly rough. Woods infamously lost his first ball as a professional in the Royal St. George’s rough on his first tee shot of the 2003 British Open, his triple-bogey 7 on the hole costing him dearly — he finished two strokes behind winner Ben Curtis.
Much will depend on the weather, which is looking somewhat benign as of early in the week. Modern-era winners at Royal St. George’s have shot anywhere between 2 over par (Sandy Lyle in 1985) and 13 under par (Greg Norman in 1993). The last two British Open champions at the course were ridiculous long shots: Curtis was ranked 396th in the world when he won in 2003 and Darren Clarke was 42 years old at 200-to-1 odds when he took home the Claret Jug in 2011.
What is the history of the Claret Jug trophy?
The R&A insists that the proper name for the British Open winner’s trophy is the Golf Champion Trophy, but everyone knows it as the Claret Jug, which was first awarded to 1873 winner Tom Kidd (though the first name engraved on it belongs to Tom Morris Jr., who won the tournament a year earlier).
In 1928, the R&A replaced the original Claret Jug with a replica that the British Open winner gets to keep for one year before handing it to the next winner. Tournament champions then receive another replica that they get to keep for good. The original 19th-century trophy is on display at the St. Andrews clubhouse.
What are the tee times?
Tee times will be announced later in the week.