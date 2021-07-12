Much will depend on the weather, which is looking somewhat benign as of early in the week. Modern-era winners at Royal St. George’s have shot anywhere between 2 over par (Sandy Lyle in 1985) and 13 under par (Greg Norman in 1993). The last two British Open champions at the course were ridiculous long shots: Curtis was ranked 396th in the world when he won in 2003 and Darren Clarke was 42 years old at 200-to-1 odds when he took home the Claret Jug in 2011.