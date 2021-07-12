The fight was stopped after Poirier hit McGregor, who collapsed to the mat as he tried to plant his left foot. Referee Herb Dean called the lightweight bout, a TKO by doctor’s stoppage, with McGregor clearly unable to get to his feet at the five-minute mark of the first round. McGregor was taken from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on a stretcher.
“The place was absolutely electric — it was a hell of a first round,” McGregor said. “It would have been nice to get back into that second round. It is what it is. That’s the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be.”
McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, announced that his fibula also was broken and that McGregor’s surgeons were confident that "with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the Octagon.”
McGregor certainly does and was chirping about a fourth bout with Poirier, who beat him in a second-round TKO in January’s UFC 257. In 2014′s UFC 178, McGregor knocked out Poirier in under two minutes. Two of the three judges scoring Saturday’s fight gave Poirier a 10-8 edge in the first round. “Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you’d done nothing in there,” McGregor’s social media message stated. “That second round would have shown all.”
It may have, but the reality is that the sport’s biggest male star and the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two divisions at the same time, turns 33 on Wednesday and has only one UFC win in four fights (including a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather) over the last five years.
“Onwards and upwards we go,” McGregor said. “We dust ourselves off. We build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go, team.”
Like McGregor, UFC President Dana White thought there was unfinished business Saturday night. White said in a news conference after UFC 264.
“You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out? So Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready.”
