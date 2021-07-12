McGregor certainly does and was chirping about a fourth bout with Poirier, who beat him in a second-round TKO in January’s UFC 257. In 2014′s UFC 178, McGregor knocked out Poirier in under two minutes. Two of the three judges scoring Saturday’s fight gave Poirier a 10-8 edge in the first round. “Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you’d done nothing in there,” McGregor’s social media message stated. “That second round would have shown all.”