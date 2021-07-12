Lile was rated the 80th prospect in the draft by MLB.com, but he presents enticing potential that apparently was too promising for Washington to pass on after a senior year in which 42 of his 61 hits went for extra bases. His 30-yard speed of 3.57 seconds was the second fastest recorded at last month’s draft combine in Cary, N.C.
So advanced was Lile that Indiana offered him a scholarship when he was in eighth grade.
“When I was looking at mock drafts, I was like, ‘Why am I here,’ ” he said in an interview with the Courier-Journal in Louisville. “I know what kind of player I am. [The mock drafts] made me realize that stuff doesn’t matter. What matters is the people on the teams. They’ve got the decisions.”
The slot value for the 47th overall pick is $1.58 million. Lile also has committed to play at Louisville, his hometown university, located about 10 miles from his high school, Trinity High. Whether Lile, who bats left and throws right, ever plays an official NCAA game remains in question.
If Lile decides to attend college, he would not be eligible to be drafted again for three more years. Lile wound up becoming among the first 66 picks, which each have an assigned seven-figure assigned value.
“I certainly think going to Louisville is an option,” Trinity Coach Rick Arnold told the Courier-Journal. “I think there’s an emotional tug-of-war in his mind. [But] if it’s the right money, he’s definitely going to sign.”
