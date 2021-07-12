Unlike most rising stars making their playoff debuts, the Phoenix Suns’ young duo has exceeded all reasonable expectations and encountered virtually no nitpicking along the way. After knowing nothing but losing seasons before Chris Paul’s arrival, the 24-year-old Booker and the 22-year-old Ayton sit just two wins away from the “champion” label that has eluded dozens of NBA greats, including former Suns Charles Barkley and Steve Nash.
But those last two wins seem a touch less inevitable after the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-100 victory over the Suns in Game 3 on Sunday. Unfortunately for Phoenix, Booker and Ayton both figured prominently in the blowout.
Booker turned in his worst performance of the playoffs — scoring 10 points on 3-14 shooting overall and 1-7 shooting from deep — and remained on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Ayton started strong and posted 18 points and nine rebounds, but he encountered serious foul trouble as Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo romped through the paint for a game-high 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
The Suns might be able to get by with one of their youngsters lagging — they won Game 2 despite an off night from Ayton — but Game 3 was proof that they can’t afford both to have subpar outings simultaneously.
It’s a testament to the consistency of Booker and Ayton that Phoenix has so rarely been forced to scramble to make up for their shortcomings. With Booker ice cold, the Suns couldn’t keep up when Antetokounmpo led the Bucks on big runs in the second and third quarters. And with Ayton forced to the bench shortly after halftime with his fourth foul, Antetokounmpo had his way with Phoenix’s undersized front line, leaving Suns Coach Monty Williams to tiptoe his way around the officiating.
“I'm not going to get into the complaining publicly about fouls,” he said. “Just not going to do that. But we had 16 free throws tonight. One person [Antetokounmpo] had 17. So [Ayton], we’ve got to learn from that. We’ve got to beat guys to the spot. He'll grow from this. I promise you he will.”
Ayton, who regularly struggled with foul trouble earlier in his career, has handled a heavy minutes load and tough individual matchups against the likes of Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic without falling into those bad habits during the playoffs. His growth in recognizing defensive assignments and understanding positioning has been remarkable. Yet Game 3 marked the first time this postseason that he has committed five fouls, and he was limited to a postseason-low 24 minutes because of it.
“We’ve got to figure out or define what is a legal guarding position because there are times where [Ayton] can move his hands out of the way,” Williams said, carefully suggesting that perhaps Ayton didn’t foul Antetokounmpo when the Milwaukee star drove to the basket. “It's hard to tell a guy what to do when somebody is running into you, you know what I mean? I don't know what a legal guarding position is at times.”
Working the referees is a no-brainer for Williams, given that Phoenix is hard-pressed to fill minutes when Ayton is sidelined: Backup center Dario Saric suffered a season-ending knee injury in Game 1 and backup forward Frank Kaminsky is a major defensive liability. Williams has attempted to buy time with small ball lineups featuring Jae Crowder, Torrey Craig or Cam Johnson, but Antetokounmpo has attacked those groups with increasing amounts of success.
Milwaukee simply dominated Phoenix inside in Game 3, grabbing more rebounds (47-36), scoring more points in the paint (54-40) and attempting more free throws (26-16). In the 24 minutes that Ayton was on the bench, the Bucks outscored the Suns by 14 points.
“Sometimes you’re going to get a good whistle and sometimes you’re going to get a bad whistle,” Paul said. “It’s tough, man. Giannis is coming at you full speed like a running back. [Ayton] is trying to put his hands up, but it’s tough. … He’s the anchor of our defense. I feel like any team would love for him not to be on the court, offensively and defensively. We have to protect him better and make sure we’re showing that wall [to Antetokounmpo].”
Booker’s offensive game, meanwhile, is heavily reliant upon his jump shot, which can lead to some volatility in the quality of his contributions. The two-time all-star exhibited little patience when it came to shot selection in Game 3, and he wasn’t able to shift to a distribution mind-set once it became clear that he was headed for a poor shooting night.
“It wasn't well, obviously,” Booker said of his tough showing. “But there's nights like that. The most important part to me is winning the game and we didn't do that. I'm more frustrated about that. … I can get better [shots] and we’ll make that happen.”
Williams didn’t sound especially concerned about Booker, who shook off two poor shooting nights in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers to post 47 points in a Game 6 closeout win. Booker also responded well following some initial shooting struggles when he broke his nose during the Western Conference finals.
“[The Bucks] keyed on him,” Williams said. “He missed some shots. That’s going to happen. He’s been in this situation before. When you get to the Finals, that means you’ve been in a number of situations. This is nothing new to us anymore. He’ll bounce back.”
Phoenix is 3-1 after a loss in this year’s playoffs, with its only back-to-back defeats coming against the defending champion Lakers in the first round. While the Bucks regained their footing in the series and improved to 8-1 at home during the playoffs, the Suns won’t need to do any heavy soul-searching before Game 4 on Wednesday.
Simply put, Booker and Ayton need to step up for Phoenix to claim a commanding 3-1 series lead.
“This is one of those games that you typically say, in NBA speak, to flush it,” Williams said. “But you can’t in the Finals. We‘ve got to watch the film, learn and get back to playing our kind of basketball consistently.”