“Sometimes you’re going to get a good whistle and sometimes you’re going to get a bad whistle,” Paul said. “It’s tough, man. Giannis is coming at you full speed like a running back. [Ayton] is trying to put his hands up, but it’s tough. … He’s the anchor of our defense. I feel like any team would love for him not to be on the court, offensively and defensively. We have to protect him better and make sure we’re showing that wall [to Antetokounmpo].”