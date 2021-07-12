Southgate knew how gutted Saka felt after missing the kick because he missed a spot kick 25 years ago in a Euro semifinal against Germany. In 2012, he said, “every single day now, when I walk down the street, it is always mentioned to me. Of course, it is annoying,” he told FourFourTwo (via Wales online). “When you have played for 20 years and that is the first thing people think about you, it is a bit of a downer. Some people still abuse me about it in the street.”