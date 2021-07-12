“I feel like I’ve come a long way just to be able to sit here, being interviewed by you guys. playing in this game, being with my teammates, thinking I’m going to be out for a year, coming back,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s been a long journey, and I’m trying to enjoy every single moment of it. I’ve said in the past I know I’m going to be doing this for a while for the next 10, 12, years, whatever my goal is. So, I just try to enjoy each day and try to take as much as possible from each day and try to be in the moment. And just being able to be out there. Being down or up or whatever the case may be in the series, 20,000 fans outside the arena, cheering your name, cheering for the team and just happy to have NBA basketball at this time of the year with two of the last teams standing after, I don’t know, 50 years, whatever the case might be the last time we had an NBA Finals game, that’s amazing.”