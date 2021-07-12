At times, Alonso looked unbeatable, as if he trained for this and only this, and the season was secondary. He hyped the crowd during his timeouts. He nodded along with the music. If most hitters in the derby try to survive and advance, to keep air in their lungs and keep their swings intact, Alonso seemed trained for the occasion, looking loose and in his element, like a prize fighter bouncing into the ring with his entourage in tow.