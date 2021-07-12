And so Long had to shift his plans for the all-star break, heading to Denver to throw for Soto at Coors Field. The two have worked together since Soto debuted at 19 in 2018. They are often side-by-side in the dugout, chatting hitting and mechanics in between Soto’s at-bats. Long, 54, says he considers Soto like a “family member.”
But he was still surprised that Soto tapped him for the derby. The pair will face off with Shohei Ohtani in the first round, with three minutes to blast homers into Denver’s high-altitude air. Soto’s 11 homers is the fewest among the eight contests. Ohtani’s 33 is the most. Soto’s plan is to pull high and inside pitches out to right field, over and over. Long’s job is to put them there on national television. The two of them practiced in San Francisco this past weekend, a drill that included 55 pitches in the regular format and a bonus round to test Soto when he was tired. Both of them came out okay.
“I want to throw strikes, yeah," Long said, smiling, when asked Sunday if he was nervous for the assignment. “I want to feed him and let him go to work. Hopefully I’m on point and he can just go to town.”
Since Soto entered the derby, many have wondered it could help him elevate his contact in the second half. His groundball rate of 54.8 is the highest of his young career. The 22-year-old has a .402 on-base percentage, and a .281 batting average, but is tied for the league lead with 16 grounders that have resulted in a double play. His stats don’t quite match his top percentiles in average exit velocity hard-hit percentage.
Does Long, an expert on Soto’s swing, think the derby could help him recalibrate? At the very least, it doesn’t sound like Long thinks it can hurt.
“Sure, Maybe it helps him get the feel," Long said at Oracle Park. "It’s going to be to the pull side, most of it. So most of his groundballs, the issues are to the pull side. Cause groundballs the other way tend to get through. It’s the pull-side groundballs that are having an impact on his power numbers and hitting home runs, to be truthful with you. So if he can maybe feel that a few more times — or in this case, it would be a lot — then that would be a good thing.”
What does he make of Soto’s season so far?
“I think his numbers are really good. I think he’s had a terrific year," Long said. "Could it be better? Yeah. Could it be worse? Ask Mookie Betts. Ask some of the guys out there that are struggling. It could certainly be a lot worse. I mean we’re sitting here talking about a guy hitting .280 with a .400 on-base and asking if he’s having a disappointing year.”
That wasn’t the question, though, The question was just what Long has seen to this point. That distinction made the hitting coach laugh.
“It was somewhere in there. It was coming next!” he shot back. “That’s funny. I also want him to do better. I mean, we saw the guy hit .350 last year and did we expect that to be the norm? Some people do. I certainly didn’t. He’s a .300 hitter, yeah, I would say that, and he very easily could be with the way he’s been hitting the ball.
“If he hit the ball on the ground and there’s a shift, the chances are really, really high that you’re going to be out, so that’s part of it. The hard part is his swing is flat, and he’s not going to change that. I don’t think he should. Could he maybe think about the bottom of the ball a little bit more? Or maybe back-spinning a little bit more? Put something in his thought process to get that done? I think he can, and I think he’ll get there. He’s already getting there. We’ll see where this takes us. I hope the Home Run Derby is the fix.”
And at that, Long laughed a bit more.