“If he hit the ball on the ground and there’s a shift, the chances are really, really high that you’re going to be out, so that’s part of it. The hard part is his swing is flat, and he’s not going to change that. I don’t think he should. Could he maybe think about the bottom of the ball a little bit more? Or maybe back-spinning a little bit more? Put something in his thought process to get that done? I think he can, and I think he’ll get there. He’s already getting there. We’ll see where this takes us. I hope the Home Run Derby is the fix.”