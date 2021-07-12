At 36, Scherzer becomes the oldest pitcher to start for the National League since 41-year-old Roger Clemens did so in 2004. No active pitcher has started more All-Star Games than Scherzer. Only Don Drysdale, Lefty Gomez, and Robin Roberts — all Hall-of-Famers have started more All-Star Games, with five each. But Scherzer’s resume is uniquely prolific for the last half century: Of those three pitchers who have started five All-Star Games, all but Drysdale were inducted into the Hall of Fame before Scherzer was born. Drysdale was inducted two weeks later.
Scherzer is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA in the final year of his seven-year deal with the Nationals.