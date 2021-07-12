Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, NL Manager Dave Roberts announced Monday. It will be Scherzer’s third start in the last four All-Star Games and the fourth of his career.

Scherzer will face off against Shohei Ohtani, who American League Manager Kevin Cash announced as his starter Monday. Ohtani will also be the first batter Scherzer faces Tuesday night. He is also the American League’s leadoff man.

At 36, Scherzer becomes the oldest pitcher to start for the National League since 41-year-old Roger Clemens did so in 2004. No active pitcher has started more All-Star Games than Scherzer. Only Don Drysdale, Lefty Gomez, and Robin Roberts — all Hall-of-Famers have started more All-Star Games, with five each. But Scherzer’s resume is uniquely prolific for the last half century: Of those three pitchers who have started five All-Star Games, all but Drysdale were inducted into the Hall of Fame before Scherzer was born. Drysdale was inducted two weeks later.

Scherzer is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA in the final year of his seven-year deal with the Nationals.