“It’s going to be fun. I’m just trying to live the experience,” Soto, 22, said Wednesday at Petco Park, where he first admitted to being a bit nervous about the competition. He has never been in a Home Run Derby at any level, just one-on-one challenges with his friends while growing up in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. His favorite Derby memory off television was watching Josh Hamilton set a record with 28 in a single round in 2008. Soto was 9.