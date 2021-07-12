MLB’s Home Run Derby is Monday night, held this year in the thin air of Denver at Coors Field.

The participants are Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Pete Alonso (Mets), Juan Soto (Nationals), Trey Mancini (Orioles), Trevor Story (Rockies), Salvador Pérez (Royals), Matt Olson (Athletics) and Joey Gallo (Rangers).

Washington fans will be keeping an eye on Soto, who has 11 home runs in 79 games this season. Soto, 22, has 80 home runs over his four-year career with the Nationals.

Soto will face off against Ohtani in the first round of the Derby. The Japanese star, who was also named the American League’s starting pitcher for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, has 33 home runs for the Angels in 2021.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the Home Run Derby

Location: Coors Field, Denver

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+