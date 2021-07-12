Soto will face off against Ohtani in the first round of the Derby. The Japanese star, who was also named the American League’s starting pitcher for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, has 33 home runs for the Angels in 2021.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about the Home Run Derby
Location: Coors Field, Denver
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Nationals’ Juan Soto on the Home Run Derby: ‘It’s going to be fun’
SAN DIEGO — Ever wonder how many homers Juan Soto could hit in a competitive batting practice at a stadium known for thin air that aids the flight of well-struck baseballs? On Monday night, it will no longer be necessary to guess.
Soto will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, getting the most out of his first All-Star Game appearance. Washington Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long will throw to him.
“It’s going to be fun. I’m just trying to live the experience,” Soto, 22, said Wednesday at Petco Park, where he first admitted to being a bit nervous about the competition. He has never been in a Home Run Derby at any level, just one-on-one challenges with his friends while growing up in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. His favorite Derby memory off television was watching Josh Hamilton set a record with 28 in a single round in 2008. Soto was 9.